School begins Monday for primary and secondary students

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development wishes to inform parents and guardians of students attending primary and secondary schools island-wide that the multifaceted approach to instruction at the school level, during the present Covid-19 pandemic, will commence for all primary and secondary school students on Monday April 20, 2020.

As such, parents and guardians are kindly asked to note that students will NOT be returning to the physical school-buildings for the entire third term. Individual schools will contact parents with reference to the instruction of their children. Any queries or questions regarding any particular school can be communicated with the relevant school authorities.

Meantime, study packages have been prepared by teachers, and as such, parents and guardians should collect those from Monday 20th to Friday 25th April, 2020, between the hours of 8:00am to 12:00 noon, at the relevant schools. However, your child/ward’s school will inform via social media of the day and time to collect those packages.

The Ministry also reminds parents and guardians to continue to follow the recommended Covid-19 protocols by ensuring hands are properly sanitized, maintaining social distancing of six-feet from others at all times and the wearing of face-masks once you’ve left your homes.