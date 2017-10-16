Seajays Swim Club thank Capri-Sun for their support

Capri-Sun over the past nine years has supported the Seajays Swim Club in hosting the Short Course National Championship also dubbed the OECS Swim Trials.

The meet saw lots of fast swimming and best times improved, at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center, with 104 swimmers from six clubs namely – Sharks Swim Club, Lightning Aquatics, R R Swim Club, Sports Academy, Southern Flying Fish and host, Seajays Swim Club, competing to earn the right to participate in the OECS Championship.

Swimmers swam a total of 51 events throughout the three days of competition from October 6-8.

The top ranking swimmers included Eight and Under Girls: Third place Jaida Henry, second Mila Festini Cromer and first Fayth Jeffery. Eight and Under Boys: Third place Thaeden Antoine, second Diego Vargas and first Antoine Destang.

Nine to 10 Girls: Third place Jermina Odlum Smith, second Amelia Joseph and first Jasmine Stiede. Nine to 10 Boys: Third Ethan Hazell, second Karic Charles and first Therron Herelle.

Eleven to 12 Girls: Third Jorja Mederick, second Naekeisha Louis and first Niama Hazell. Eleven to 12 Boys: Third Akim Ernest, second Ziv Reynolds, first D’Andre Blanchard.

Thirteen to 14 Girls: Third Mya Hilaire, second Marisa Louisy, first Mikaiki Charlemagne. Thirteen to 14 Boys: Third Jamarr Archibald, second Terrel Monplaisir, first Jayhan Odlum Smith.

Fifteen to 17 Girls: Third Mya Peter, second Eden Crick, first Mikaela Casimir. Fifteen to 17 Boys: Third Omar Alexander, second Nicholas Mc Lennon, first Devin Boodha.

Eighteen and over Girls: Second Shernice Popo, first Vanessa Eugene. Eighteen and over Boys: First place tie between Michael Louis Fernand and Jonathan Calderon.

The overall girls’ team scores were: Third place Lightning Aquatics with 332 points, Second Seajays Swim Club with 466 points and in first place Sharks Swim Club with 754 points.

Following is the overall boys’ team scores. Third place Lightning Aquatic 262 points, Second place Sharks Swim Club 478 points and Seajays Swim Club with 697 points.

Combined team scores: Third place Lightning Aquatics 618 points, Seajays Swim Club 1191 points and overall emerging winner of the Capri-Sun National Swim Championship Sharks Swim Club with 1268 points.

Following the competition, Meet Directors Lily Bergasse and Eget Brown, expressed the satisfaction of the meet operations and congratulated all the clubs on their achievements.

Assistant Coach Norm Banfield acknowledged swimmers from the Seajays who had times taken off from all their events. These swimmers included Anthony Alexander, Anais Bataillard, Kheiron Hippolyte, Jermina Odlum-Smith, Ethan Wells and Kateri Wells.

President Jackie Andrew expressed her gratitude to Massy Distribution, agents for Capri-Sun, for supporting the meet for another year.

Andrew proceeded to thank supporting sponsors of the meet to include FLOW, EY, South Sea House, Subway, Super Malt and 1 Audio Inc.

She also noted the Club’s commitment to playing its part in ensuring all swimmers are given the opportunity to improve their times through competition.

The swimming fraternity awaits word from the SLASA Technical Committee on the final selection for the OECS Swim Team.