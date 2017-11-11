Search Underway for Laborie Woman

Family of 32-year-old Saadia Byron have reported that a search is presently underway to determine the whereabouts of the Laborie native. The family has refuted statements that the body of the mother of three was discovered in the Laborie area, and is working assiduously to solve the mystery of her disappearance, and bring her back home safely.

Update: The body of Saadia Byron was discovered on Saturday, November 11. Her partially buried body was found a short distance from her home in Laborie one day after her family had filed a missing person report.

Investigations have been launched by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

The STAR will post more details as they become available.