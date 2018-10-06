Seniors score at Fun Games in Vieux Fort

It was truly a case of better late than never, when the St Lucia Association of Retired Persons Inc staged the Seniorlympics Fun Games 2018 on holiday Monday at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort. When this competition began in 2004 it was known as the senior Games which took place at the George Odlum Stadium in Vieux Fort. Back then it was by far the best attended sporting event in St Lucia. What really led to the demise of the games is hard to say, but the fact that George Odlum Stadium which is now a makeshift hospital certainly had a lot to do with the games continuing there. Nevertheless the Phillip Marcellin Grounds served its purpose when it came to reviving these games, which got underway at about 11:30 am and not 10:00 am as advertised.

The event got underway with a parade of participating teams from Choiseul, Laborie, Castries, Mon Repos and Vieux Fort. MC Ulric Alphonse introduced the first speaker Vieux Fort Mayor, Oracia Denbow – Bollens. She greeted everyone and said: “The Senior Games started some years ago and citizens looked forward to the annual hosting of the Games. As most of us are aware it is not an easy task to organize such an event. I would sincerely like to thank the social committee of the St Lucia Association of Retired Persons for commencing these Games. Sports does not only promote development and a healthy life style, but is also a catalyst for social cohesive, which is one of the strategic priorities of the Vieux Fort South Constituency Council.”

She went on to say: “Sports is a universal language, something that is understood

by all or most of the world’s population. Therefore we believe this to be one of the most effect ways to build achieve and appearing united and socially cohesive talent. I encourage you and particularly the youth to be actively involved in sports.”

President of the St Lucia Association for Retired Person Remisa Anthony remarked: “I welcome each and every one of you to our first ever Seniorlympics Fun Games. As you would realize it’s been

some hard work by a group of committed people to ensure that this much anticipated event took place. So many people were asking what has become of the fun games that we had annually. Of course we must give credit to the Club 60 when they established it in 2004. The games have been dormant for some time and we the Association of Retired Persons are proud to reintroduce, revitalize and revive the Games. Today I am to see those of us members who have been preparing as well as friends and supporters who are here. It promises to be a very interesting fun filled day where we are going to meet our friends and loved ones. There is comradery, friendship, fitness. There is everything in the package.”

Director of Youth Development and Sports, Patrick Mathurin, after mentioning that the government supports the activity 100 percent officially declared the Games open. Throughout the afternoon participants 50 years and over competed in the following events: 50 metres (m), 100 m, 200 m, 300 m, 4x 50 m relay, 4×100 m relay, sack race, dress up race, three legged race, lime and spoon race, thread the needle race, broom and bucket race, balloon race, tug of war, cricket ball throw and walking race.

No doubt about it, the Seniorlympics Fun Games gave seniors the opportunity to showcase their talents and skill in a friendly and fun atmosphere. Charles Sayers who is a veteran when it comes to the senior games was happy to see the Games back on track after what seemed like an eternity: He said: “This was well overdue and I welcome the opportunity and feel good that so many senior citizens were able to come out this afternoon and apply their trade. However I think it is time they bring the games back to the George Odlum Stadium or somewhere where more participants can take part.Sayers believes the Games has tremendous potential and would like to see the private sector get more involved by sponsoring some of their athletes so that the games can become even bigger and better.