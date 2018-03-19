Serenity at Coconut Bay receives USA TODAY 10Best award for Best Caribbean Resort

The new luxury, all-inclusive Serenity at Coconut Bay has been honoured with a USA TODAY 10Best award, representing Saint Lucia for “Best Caribbean Resort”, earning the number two spot.

“Having been open for just a short time it’s a true honour to have been nominated for USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award and gratifying to finish in the top five,” says Mark Adams, President and CEO of Serenity at Coconut Bay and Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa. “Everything, from our luxury amenities to the feel of natural Saint Lucia throughout the resort, distinguish Serenity at Coconut Bay but it is our outstanding staff and management team that truly make a vacation with us an absolute “best” for each of our guests.”

A panel of experts, chosen based on their knowledge and experience of Caribbean travel, partnered with 10Best editors, picking the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

The 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest is promoted across USA TODAY Travel Media Group’s digital and mobile products, as well as via social media and through Gannett media outlets. 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world, averaging 5 million visitors per month.