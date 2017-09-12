Sindiwe’ James Wins Fourth Annual Courts Fashionista Competition!

Local furniture and electrical superstore Courts hosted its fourth annual Fashionista competition on Friday September 1, 2017.

The competition, which incorporates the wide range of fashionable products available for sale at the superstore, gives young, aspiring designers the opportunity to showcase their talent. The show was launched with the primary objective of giving designers a much needed avenue to showcase their skills and creativity as well as the opportunity to win cash.

Sindiwe’ James, a twenty-year-old resident of Sans Souci, Castries wowed judges and spectators alike when she displayed her design which was inspired by the Panama Jack Canopy Day Bed. Congratulations Sindiwe!

Shantel Jn Baptiste placed second with her design inspired by the Ashley Armant Swivel Chair and won $1,000 in cash.

Tannel George placed third with her design inspired by the Technical Pro 12” Bluetooth Speaker and walked away with $500 in cash. All participants received tokens of appreciation from Courts for their participation in this year’s competition.

“We would like to once again congratulate our winners and commend the fourteen finalists for taking the initiative and registering for the Courts Fashionista competition,” a statement from Courts read. “The company would like to encourage young aspiring designers to continue pursuing their dreams as they may be the next “Courts Fashionista Champion!”.