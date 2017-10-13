A “Slamming Good Time” – Harry Edwards Jewelers host Domino Competition

Sans Souci, Castries: Please join Harry Edwards Jewelers this Saturday, October 14 at the CSA Centre in Sans Souci as we host our first ever Domino Competition for our friends and partners of the Taxi Associations across St Lucia. Harry Edwards Jewelers owes thanks to the taxi drivers for their dedication and loyalty over the years, and we want to officially open the tourist season together with our taxi partners in a night of fun and friendly competition.

Thomas Ladner, Managing Director of Harry Edwards Jewelers says “This event is a way of showing appreciation to all the Taxi Drivers, as they are among the first contacts for visitors to our island. We want to thank them all for their efforts and the courtesies they extend to those who come to our shores.”

St. Lucia Distillers, PCD Experiences, Grace Foods, and Rubis have joined Harry Edwards Jewelers as official sponsors in an effort to create a memorable night for all. Music to be provided by DJ Infamous. Harry Edwards Jewelers would like to extend an invitation to the general public to come out to support their favourite Taxi Association team.