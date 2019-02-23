SLASPA, Police Tightlipped about Eve of Independence Bomb Scare!

SLASPA’s press release concerning a “threat” to George F.L. Charles Airport on Wednesday was a near perfect example of how not to write a press release concerning public safety. Its response to enquiring STAR reporters about the “threat” sounded similarly casual: “A press release was sent out with the information about yesterday’s event. It actually has everything. All the information that our department knows.” The release actually invited the concerned public to call SLASPA’s Business Development and Corporate Communications Department “for additional information”.

SLASPA’s release neglected to identify “the threat”. Meanwhile various online platforms were letting the world know that the threat was related to a bomb scare. The police later confirmed someone had made a call relating to a bomb. This reporter was referred to SLASPA’s Director of Airports, Lambert Remy, for further information. In the press release he claimed the Authority was “satisfied with the level of response from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the Fire Service and all emergency personnel”.

What exactly was this level of response by the police and fire departments? SLASPA did not say. When our reporters called their published number they were told that the personnel who might’ve been able to add to what was stated in the Wednesday press release were “at meetings”. Meanwhile Hermangild Francis, the minister in charge of security, was unavailable. His phone rang itself out.

It turns out that various businesses and other public places, including government departments, have been victimized by bomb threats going back to 1998. So far as we can tell, in all that time only one bomb-scare caller has been caught and brought to justice. He was fined just $500. According to the laws of Saint Lucia, an individual found guilty of making bomb threats is liable on summary conviction to at least two years behind bars.

We’ve been unable to establish the level of disruption of regular air travel from and into Saint Lucia in consequence of this week’s apparent bomb threat.

At press time the police were as tightlipped about Wednesday’s bomb scare as they’ve been about several recent homicides, including the fatal shooting of Beverly De Leon. Ditto the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions!–