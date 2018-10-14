On December 17, 2017 The Saint Lucia Basketball Federation (SLBF) hosted its National Youth 3×3 Qualifiers. Unfortunately, games came to a stop due to torrential rainfalls and as such the qualifiers were concluded January 21st, 2018 with only five games to determine the male winners. The International Lesser Antilles 3×3 tournament for girls and boys born 2000, 2001 and 2002 (U17) supported by FIBA’s foundation, the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) was slated for May 2018 in Saint Marteen. However, due to damages sustained during the recently concluded hurricane season the country was unable to host the event. A new host country is still pending and upon confirmation will be announced. Having completed the National Qualifiers, the SLBF now has a male and female contingent to represent St Lucia.

As part of the qualification criteria, the SLBF was required to hold a national qualifier under the rules and regulations of FIBA 3×3 Basketball. The National Qualifier consisted of 12 teams (nine males and three females) which was an improvement from the 2016 qualifiers. The SLBF hopes to see more teens and players involved in the 3×3 movement. The females to represent St Lucia will be Jermiah Evariste, Cleo Jn Baptiste and Faith Chitolie of Perfect Storm, having defeated the Trouble Trio team (Aaliyah Estephor, Mia George, Nikaela Khodra & Romia Joseph) 3-0 in the finals.

The males to represent St Lucia will be Jean Pierre Frederick, Garrick George, Kivani Emile and Keon Allen (Light Skins), having defeated the Lucian Avengers (Armani Raymond, Clendon Donai, Kervaughn Donai and Donej Joseph) 9-6 in the finals. The SLBF thanked Dunstan Peters of 767Sportsclub for assisting in putting this event together along with Real Foods, Lucelec, Blue Waters and St Lucia National Lotteries for their contributions and assistance which enabled the SLBF to successfully host another 3×3 National Qualifiers. Also thanks to the desk officials, referees and parents/ friends/ family who assisted and supported the SLBF and players during this event.