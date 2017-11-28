SLFA First Division Championship

A title decider between Massy Northern United and Platinum FC took place at the Gros Islet Playing Field Wednesday evening.

Northern United knowing that a draw or win will see them capture the 2017 title, played a more defensive starting 11, with their common strikers such as Troy Greenidge and Aramis Gilbert upfront in search of that one goal to seal the deal.

Platinum needing to win, came with aggression and played a more tactical and physical game, gaining a few chances but failed to convert the opportunities.

The first half ended 0-0 with fans not being satisfied with how home team Northern was approaching the game.

The second half saw some tactical changes for Northern with Tev Lawrence coming in for Aramis Gilbert. After some good build up play, Nicholas Lawrence managed to thread a ball across goal which was not dealt with properly by Platinum. From this error Greenidge the goal poacher, headed the ball which was heading straight to goal. However, Tremin (Platinum’s goalkeeper) made a man of the match save with some serious acrobatic moves.

Game went on like a see-saw with both teams doing attacking changes, but the defense of these two teams proved too good for any attacker to threaten each other’s goal.

The game ended 0-0. A disappointment to both home and traveling fans, but a result that Northern United welcomed, as it sent them on top of the table thereby being crowned unofficially the 2017 SLFA First Division Champions.