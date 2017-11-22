SLRFU donates to Dominica Hurricane Maria Relief

Sports organizations, in this case The St Lucia Rugby Football Union (SLRFU), have not forgotten the devastation dealt to Dominica as a result of Hurricane Maria.

On November 3, President of the SLRFU, Roger Butcher accompanied by SLRFU Development Officer Imran Williams delivered bottled water to the NEMO headquarters in Bisee, Castries, towards the Dominica Hurricane Maria Relief. The small donation was put together by the combined efforts of Fighting Mongoose Rugby Club, Whiptail Warriors Rugby Club and the Union.

The SLRFU Union and its members stand in unity with the people of Dominica, as they rebuild after the massive devastation brought by Hurricane Maria. SLRFU believes in the will power and strong spirit of Dominica.

The SLRFU encourages its members to emulate the rugby core values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect not only within the rugby fraternities, but more importantly in everyday life. The Union saw this as an opportunity to involve its members and promote social awareness.