Sophie Klein: “Inspiration can be drawn from anywhere”

Eighteen-year-old Sophie Klein was born in Antigua, but raised in Saint Lucia, and has lived here her entire life. Presently attending the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and studying architecture, Klein is a budding visual artiste. Her art has been most prominently exhibited on the murals along the promenade in Beanfield, Vieux Fort.

Q: How did you become so involved in art?

A: Throughout my childhood, I had been exposed to different forms of creative expression, like visual art. My mother is a visual artist by profession and has been working as an illustrator for published works for the past decade. Through homeschooling, she discovered my talent and always encouraged me to practise and strengthen my craft. The passion for art developed later; however, I have always possessed a relentless love for art.

Q: Is there any artist or person in your life who inspires your art?

A: In my opinion, inspiration can be drawn from absolutely anywhere or anything. In terms of persons who are catalysts to my creative process, my mother would definitely be on that list. Before I developed my own artistic style, I would try to emulate her work. Another person who constantly encourages me to create is McAllister Hunt, who is a very skilled artist himself.

I also draw inspiration from other forms of art like music and poetry. In fact, a few of my original pieces have been adapted from my friends’ poetry and writers like Alexandra Elle and Ace Metaphor.

Q: What other activities do you pursue outside of art?

A: My passions outside of art are diverse, but the most prominent would be students and youth advocacy/governance. I have consistently been involved in student and youth organisations and have served in the capacities of assistant secretary and general secretary on the National Students’ Council. I have also been a part of the Committee of the Commonwealth Student Association. Aside from that, volunteerism is another passion which is primarily facilitated through the Vieux Fort Chapter of Volunteer St Lucia, and I have been a member for three years.

Q: Where would you like to be with your art in the next five years?

A: Five years from now, I would hope to have been able to branch out and venture into experimenting with as many techniques, styles and mediums as possible. I have been working on pointillism for the past few months and hope to become increasingly proficient. Perhaps I may delve into cubism and neo-classical style. I hope to one day host an art exhibition featuring my own work.

Q: If someone who has never seen your art asks about it, how would you describe it in a few words?

A: Intricate, provocative, pristine and tribal.

Q: What is one thing few people know about you that isn’t related to art?

A: I am athletic – a 100 metre sprinter.