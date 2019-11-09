Spencer and KIA – a winning combination

The name KIA is not only well known in the automotive industry, but is also associated with prestigious sporting events here and abroad, so it was really no surprise when Northwest Limited (agents for KIA) tied its name with Saint Lucia’s most decorated athlete of all time, Olympian and multi Sportswoman of the Year Levern Spencer.

Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane (right) congratulates Levern Spencer (left) who received the keys for the 2019 KIA Sportage from Director of Northwest Limited, Larry Bain (centre).

On Tuesday at Mindoo Phillip Park, where Spencer jumpstarted (no pun intended) her athletic career, she was the guest of honour at a special presentation. Other prominent guests in attendance included Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane; Acting Permanent Secretary in the same ministry, Benson Emile; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Liota Charlemagne Mason; Levern Spencer’s local manager Gregory Dixon; Director of Sports, Patrick Mathurin; Pastor Reverend Emmanuel Charles of the Faith Baptist Church; and Director of Northwest Limited, Larry Bain. Ryan O’Brian, who is also associated with the ministry, chaired the proceedings.

After greeting everyone, Emile said: “I welcome you all with joy and pride. This feeling in which I welcome you today is exhumed from the presence of our most esteemed and accomplished athlete Levern Spencer, our Youth and Sports Ambassador. The ceremony today is being held for the Government of Saint Lucia in partnership with our generous corporate citizen Northwest Limited.”

Then came the official announcement from the Deputy Permanent Secretary that government had indeed made good on its pronouncement at a ceremony at Sandals Grande earlier this year that Spencer would be the recipient of a motor vehicle to recognize 20 years of dedicated stellar and longstanding service in the area of national sports representation and achievement.

Levern Spencer behind the wheel of the fully loaded 2019 KIA Sportage.

Emile had the honour of making the big announcement: “Today we present Levern with a KIA Sportage in recognition of her longstanding service to sports in Saint Lucia. Saint Lucia appreciates your dedication and consistency of service which you, Levern, have provided in your chosen field of representation, which is athletics.”

Bain couldn’t help but associate Spencer with KIA and pointed out some similarities between the two: “Levern started out just as KIA had—as the unknown, the underdog, contending with more experienced competitors with greater resources. Just like KIA, with persistence, perseverance and passion, Levern has risen to be measured among the very best in the world.”

Bain continued: “Levern, you have cleared more than the high jump bar. Time and again you have elevated the bar for all sports persons, competitors in other disciplines, Saint Lucians in all walks of life and citizens across the world, who have witnessed not only your incredible consistency on the field, but how well you have carried yourself throughout your remarkable journey. We are enormously proud and honoured to partner with you and your team, and are confident that the KIA Sportage is the perfect fit to help carry you through to achieving future milestones.”

Estephane recalled government’s promise to reward Levern with a vehicle for her meritorious service in sports. Taking a page from Bain, the minister said: “KIA is synonymous with Levern. A dedicated individual; a dedicated company in KIA. Levern, you have been, and continue to be, our shining light. Your dedication, humility, perseverance and ethos, epitomize the characteristics that all Saint Lucians must aspire to, for Saint Lucians to shine.”

Spencer expressed her gratitude to the Government of St Lucia, through the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, in her acceptance speech and was careful not to leave anyone out. She said: “I want to thank individuals like the Minister of Youth Development and Sports, the honorable Edmund Estephane, who started the process; the DPS Liota Charlemagne Mason who ensured that it happened: and also the PS [Emile]. Though he came on board late, I think he still played his role in ensuring that this promise became a reality. I want to thank my local manager Mr Gregory Dixon. He has been the one on the ground and always having discussions, especially when I am not in Saint Lucia.”

Spencer went on to thank Pastor Charles for blessing the vehicle, then last but certainly not least, she mentioned Bain from Northwest, saying: “KIA Sportage will now be one of my favourite brands and I look forward to driving around Castries and everywhere with it. I think it is a great car and I really like it.”