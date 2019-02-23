Spencer treated Forty at Forty at luncheon

“Today we are witnessing a day when Levern gives back to the Babonneau community, by way of recognizing or treating 40 seniors to a special luncheon at an event we have dubbed Levern Treats 40 at 40. An event put on because it is our 40th Anniversary of Independence and Levern is celebrating her 20th year representing St Lucia, so we identified 40 persons within the Babonneau Community to treat to a special lunch.”

A lucky giveaway recipient (left) with high jumper Levern Spencer.

That was Spencer’s Local Manager, Pastor Gregory Dixon speaking about the special luncheon which took place Sunday afternoon at the Union Orchid Garden. The timing could not have been better. On this day although Spencer was not the focus of attention, seniors in attendance could not help but congratulate the world ranked high jumper who received her 15th Sportswoman of the Year award at Saturday’s National Sports Awards.

It was a joyous occasion for her having won this prestigious title for the 15th time, but in true Levern Spencer fashion, deflected attention away from herself and instead concentrated on the various sponsors who made this function possible. She thanked them all and singled out her Manager Dixon and the Group Focus which she belongs to for organizing the luncheon.

Most of all she was pleased to host the 40 seniors, who throughout the afternoon were entertained by a folk music group and had the opportunity to win prizes during a giveaway. Of course Spencer could not help but mention the fact that three athletes from Babonneau, Albert Reynolds, Kimani Melius and herself included were presented with three of the most prestigious awards at the National Sports Awards.

She is extremely proud of that achievement and said: “You know Babonneau is always doing something special and we have a lot of talent in the community. I probably will not me in the sport much longer but I am happy to be able to pave a path for others to follow. Hopefully the younger athletes coming on board will pick up from where I left off and continue representing St Lucia.”

Among the special guests at the luncheon was Minister for Agriculture, Lands, Forestry and Fisheries, Ezechiel Joseph. He congratulated Spencer for not only being associated with the luncheon but for her 20 years representing St Lucia and complimented everyone who assisted her. Giving back especially from the community where she’s from has always been a priority for Spencer. With that in mind Joseph said “that is why today she has this activity recognizing and bringing together seniors in this worthwhile endeavor.”

When asked if government has any future plans for Spencer in recognition of her outstanding achievements, here’s what the minister he had to say: “Well yes, the Minister of Youth and Sports [Edmund Estephane] submitted some proposals to cabinet which of course has been approved. I will leave that for the minister to discuss at some point in time. I am sure they are discussing with Levern how to make that possible and she is quite aware of it. But as the Parliamentary Representative I can say that when I was there the first time as the Parliamentary Representative for Babonneau, I had the opportunity to meet with Levern and her Manager Mr Dixon. I felt the time had come after everything she has been able to accomplish to really recognize her in Babonneau. I started some initiatives where she could have been recognized. The first thing I did was to construct the road leading to her home and name it after her. The second thing I did during that period, was to purchase land where I could build a complex in Cacao, because it has no room for a playing field. We are very limited with space there. So the intention was to build a multi-purpose court and a community hall. Unfortunately I was not around, but I am back and I can say that initiative is still on the front burner. I already purchased the land during my term from 2006 to 2011, so now we are designing, developing and as soon as we get the final design and costing, I have spoken to the Prime Minister he has agreed to look at some resources. I can also say that our High Commissioner in London Mr Guy Mayers is also looking at the possibility of getting someone to sponsor it. So there are a number of options and definitely we are going to recognize Levern Spencer in Babonneau.”

What’s next for Levern Spencer as she celebrates 20 years of representing St Lucia during her illustrious sporting career? There is another major celebration planned for the National Cultural Centre which involves the Baptist Community of St Lucia coming together to recognize Spencer’s achievements in a big way.