Sports Profile – Terrel Monplaisir

Due to insufficient space in last Saturday’s Sports and Health Inc, we were unable to give Terrel the acknowledgement he deserved. To make sure his accomplishment did not go unnoticed we recognize him this time around. Terrel emerged as one of our top swimmers at the ASATT Invitational Age Group Championships held this past weekend in Trinidad. He came away with seven medals – one gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the competition. That’s not all. Terrel was also a record breaker, setting new Age Group marks in the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 IM. Congratulations Terrel on a brilliant performance that undoubtedly earned you our prestigious Sports & Health Inc Athlete of the Week.