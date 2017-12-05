Sports Profile of the Week – Kimani Melius

The St Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) announced last week that Kimani made the West Indies Under 19 Squad for the ICC Youth World Cup in New Zealand early next year. It was never in doubt but now it’s official, following a press release from the West Indies Cricket Board this week. Can’t blame the SLNCA for letting the cat out of the bag prior to the WICB making the announcement – they could use some good news when it comes to cricket here. For Kimani a place on the team is well deserved having excelled not only at the school level playing for Babonneau Secondary School but while representing St Lucia at the senior and under 19 level. Kimani is a prolific batsman, and making the under 19 squad is just the beginning of things to come for this young man. He has all the tools along with the right attitude to succeed at the highest level. Congrats Kimani on being the Sports & Health Athlete of the week!