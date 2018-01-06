Sports: The Year in Pictures

Looking back, 2017 was not one of our most productive years when it terms of medals and trophies, but one thing for sure, there were plenty of highlights and I dare some low lights to make the year memorable.

Among the highlights, how about St Lucia’s performance at the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in the Bahamas. Never before had St Lucia struck gold at the CYG. This time around it was a golden moment not once but twice. Sprinter Julien Alfred sped her way to gold in the 100 metres. Our other gold come from the Beach Football Team, a sport relatively new to St Lucia. In that regard it was a momentous achievement and possibly one of the biggest stories of the year.

OECS Championships were hard to come by in 2017, but the St Lucia Amateur Boxing Association (SLABA) had the right stuff. Boxers in won the OECS title at home and followed that up with another title at the Creole Boxing Championships. The SLABA also hosted the Caribbean Development Boxing Championships placing fourth, with Lyndel “The Russian” Marcellin emerging as St Lucia’s lone gold medalist.

The St Lucia Amateur Swimming Association (SLASA) came close to winning the OECS title at home, but in the end it was Grenada prevailing with St Lucia second.

By her own standards St Lucia’s most decorated athlete Levern Spencer had somewhat of a quiet year, but nevertheless emerged as one of the top high jumpers in the world. Despite her achievements we seem to take her for granted.

Low lights: “Football not Bacchanal” was the chant from several footballers, coaches and parents who took part in a march, to protest the Sab Sporting Facility being used and abused while staging Carnival events and the upcoming Pork Fest. “What the Pork is Dat” was one of several placards displayed by disgruntled protesters.

Speaking of sporting facilities, the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground owed thousands of dollars to WASCO and LUCELEC.

To make matters worse the cost for using the stadium has escalated.

The George Odlum Stadium is still a makeshift hospital and by the looks of things will remain that way for quite a while.

The St Lucia Stars of the Caribbean Premiere League were a major disappointment. To make matters worse, Daren Sammy was stripped of his captaincy which made no sense whatsoever as team kept losing.

These are just some of the highlights and lowlights of 2017 further highlighted in pictures.