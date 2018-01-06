Sports: The Year in Pictures

Looking back, 2017 was not one of our most productive years when it terms of medals and trophies, but one thing for sure, there were plenty of highlights and I dare some low lights to make the year memorable.

Among the highlights, how about St Lucia’s performance at the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in the Bahamas. Never before had St Lucia struck gold at the CYG. This time around it was a golden moment not once but twice. Sprinter Julien Alfred sped her way to gold in the 100 metres. Our other gold come from the Beach Football Team, a sport relatively new to St Lucia. In that regard it was a momentous achievement and possibly one of the biggest stories of the year.

OECS Championships were hard to come by in 2017, but the St Lucia Amateur Boxing Association (SLABA) had the right stuff. Boxers in won the OECS title at home and followed that up with another title at the Creole Boxing Championships. The SLABA also hosted the Caribbean Development Boxing Championships placing fourth, with Lyndel “The Russian” Marcellin emerging as St Lucia’s lone gold medalist.

The St Lucia Amateur Swimming Association (SLASA) came close to winning the OECS title at home, but in the end it was Grenada prevailing with St Lucia second.

By her own standards St Lucia’s most decorated athlete Levern Spencer had somewhat of a quiet year, but nevertheless emerged as one of the top high jumpers in the world. Despite her achievements we seem to take her for granted.

Low lights: “Football not Bacchanal” was the chant from several footballers, coaches and parents who took part in a march, to protest the Sab Sporting Facility being used and abused while staging Carnival events and the upcoming Pork Fest. “What the Pork is Dat” was one of several placards displayed by disgruntled protesters.

Speaking of sporting facilities, the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground owed thousands of dollars to WASCO and LUCELEC.

To make matters worse the cost for using the stadium has escalated.

The George Odlum Stadium is still a makeshift hospital and by the looks of things will remain that way for quite a while.

The St Lucia Stars of the Caribbean Premiere League were a major disappointment. To make matters worse, Daren Sammy was stripped of his captaincy which made no sense whatsoever as team kept losing.

These are just some of the highlights and lowlights of 2017 further highlighted in pictures.

Having been selected on the West Indies Under-19 Cricket Team Kimani Melius and the rest of the squad are presently in New Zealand for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Dennery captured the Women’s Under 22 Football championship.

It was a good year for the St Lucia Amateur Boxing Association having won the OECS Championship and the Creole title.

Qiana Joseph made her debut with the West Indies side that competed in the 2017 Women’s World Cup.

Canaries emerged victorious in the third edition of the Vizions Super League Football Tournament.

PCD Goddard Group won the KFC National Commercial Basketball League title.

St Lucia placed second behind Grenada at the OECS Swimming Championships.

The St Lucia Women’s Rugby Team jump for joy following their second place finish at the Third Good Luck Rugby Club Women’s Sevens Tournament in Guadeloupe.

Maxx William was a second place finisher in the 14’s age category at the Coca-Cola ITF Junior Tennis Tournament.

St Lucia’s Men’s Volleyball Team won Group D of the NORCECA World Qualifiers.

A rather impressive fireworks display got the 2017 Caribbean Premiere League off to a good start however the same could not be said for the St Lucia Stars who faded badly.

Officials with the coaches and athletes who attended the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Peter and Company Distribution celebrate in a big way after winning the Third Annual Corporate Warfare Futsal Competition.

A protester against Pork Fest taking place at the Sab Sporting Facility.

The St Lucia Women’s Basketball team placed second at the IBF Antilles 3×3 Youth Finals.

President of the St Lucia Olympic Committee Inc Fortuna Belrose conducting a tour of the new building.

Julian Alfred winning the 100 metres at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet bowled out by Prince Harry during a cricket match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

St Lucia’s Under 17 Women’s Football Team that placed second in the CONCACAF Qualifiers that took place at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

