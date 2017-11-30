St Jude Hospital Launches Fundraising Pageant

The Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort will come alive on Saturday December 16, 2017 when St Jude Hospital hosts the Miss St Jude Hospital Pageant. The pageant is an activity geared towards raising much-needed funds for St Jude Hospital, the main healthcare provider in the south of St Lucia.

Six talented young professional women will compete for the title of Miss St Jude Hospital 2017. They will compete in six categories, namely, Introduction, Creative Wear, Sports Wear, Talent, Evening Wear and Promotional Speech.

The contestants are:

Shaniel Gabriel, Miss Radiology

Mala Auguste, Miss Outpatient Department

Estherline Augustine, Miss Emergency Room

Sinetta Vigee, Miss Renal Unit

Dania Martelly, Miss Medical Services

Tracy Harrow, Miss Business Officer

With this effort, St Jude Hospital contributes to the entertainment of the people of the south to enhance their sense of happiness and well-being.

Tickets for the Miss St Jude Hospital pageant are available from St Jude Hospital employees and at the St Jude Hospital Business Office.

— Source: St Jude Hospital