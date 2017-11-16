ST. LUCIA BUSINESS AWARDS 2018

The deadline for submissions for the St. Lucia Business Awards 2017 is November 24th 2017. This leaves the business community with three weeks to submit their award winning applications. As we approach this date, we urge all businesses in St. Lucia to participate in the Awards Programme, emphasizing that size or sector is not a qualifying factor!

We welcome the queries which have been coming in to the Secretariat via email info@stluciachamber.org. The Awards target all business categories whether large or small regardless of sector. The St. Lucia Business Awards, rewards excellence and celebrates the best qualities of Corporate St. Lucia.

As Winners of the St. Lucia Business Awards 2017 continue to enjoy in their noted successes, we urge the entire Business community including the New and emerging Businesses to embrace this opportunity to showcase to the world the award winning qualities! Through your participation, you will be utilizing a fantastic and effective tool to let the national and world know about your firm’s excellent products and services, your great innovations and ideas that have made your firm achieve exceptional strides that contribute to our nation’s development in its own way.

The link to the Application Forms on the Chamber Website follows: http://www.stluciachamber.org/bussiness-awards. The St. Lucia Business Awards committee again urges participation in as many categories possible.

All business can apply for multiple awards in the various categories depending on your area of expertise and excellence.

· Prime Ministers Award for Innovation

· Award for Service Excellence

· Award for Corporate Governance

· Entrepreneur of the Year Award

· Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

· Business of the Year Award

· Exporter of the Year Award Goods

· Exporter of the Year Award Services

· Award for Excellence in Human Resource Development

· Award for Marketing Excellence

· Award for Corporate Leadership

· Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

· Green Award

· Idea of the Year Award

Deadline for submissions is November 24th 2017

Businesses are urged to contact the Chamber Secretariat at 452 3165 or email info@stluciachamber.org for any query which needs to be addressed.

— Source: The St Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture