St Lucia Moto X Club Has a New Executive

Nine days after the 26th birthday of the St Lucia Moto X Club, a new executive was voted in.

November 18 saw the return of Terroll Compton as President, a post he once held for six years from 2005-2011. The Vice President is Kahil Charles; Secretary, Chris Jn Marie; PRO, Cletus John; Treasurer, Wendy Bledman; with the Floor Representative being Arrkim Griffith.

In his acceptance speech, President Compton made note of the contributions of the past executive and members of the various committees over the past two years. He was very instrumental in recognizing the sacrifices and efforts made by the administrative arm of the Club. He acknowledged the many new faces which, according to him, can only auger well for the Club going forward.

Compton encouraged members to continue their openness and frankness at meetings and in the Club’s blog, an avenue he sees as a means of discussing issues that will arise from time to time.

As President, he intends to hit the ground running during his 2018-2020 term, placing special emphasis on the youth. The President was quoted as saying: “A lot can and should be done for our youth through our organization, the St Lucia Moto X Club.”

He advised members to familiarize themselves with the Club’s Constitution, as this is what governs and guides the proper operation of the Club. President Compton assured members that he has no intentions of overhauling the Club, but instead build on its strengths and make strong and weakness and short comings. He is confident, given his current executive, that most plans if not all will materialize.

To this end, he is seeking the full support of all Club members in harnessing the goal and vision of his executive to a sport that requires and demands a higher level of physical fitness and discipline than any other sport in its class.

Plans are already afoot for the week of National Day, so stay tuned!