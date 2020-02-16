St. Lucia Places 2nd in Courts OECS School Reading Competition

Melody Garrett from Grenada emerged this year’s winner of the Courts OECS Schools Reading Competition held on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 in Saint Lucia. Melody topped the OECS after competing against finalists from Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and Antigua.



The Courts OECS Schools Reading Competition is presented annually in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in six OECS countries. The Chief Education Officer from the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development in Saint Lucia Ms. Fiona Mayer commended the Unicomer group on this initiative and lauded the company on its commitment to literacy over the last decade. Ms. Mayer encouraged the students to continue to strive for excellence and celebrated their success throughout this year’s competition.

2nd place Amiera Serieux



Mrs. Nicole Lum Kin, Sales Director for the Unicomer OECS spoke on the company’s dedication to this key Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. “At the Unicomer group we share in this passion and speak with pride about our 10 years of commitment to the Courts OECS Schools Reading Competition.” Mrs Lum Kin further spoke on the investment across the region of over EC$170,000, which she went on to say “is a testament of our dedication to our communities and its residents, ensuring sustainability for generations to come.” Mrs. Lum Kin continued, “the group remains committed to being a sustainable organization and improving the quality of life of the families in the communities in which the company operates through programs that target social, economic and environmental development.”



The competitors all received laptops from the Unicomer group and the winner walked away with the top cash prize of EC$5,000 and the winning trophy. Second place winner, Amiera Serieux from the Mon Repos Patience Primary School in Saint Lucia won $3,000 and the second place trophy. The third place winner Celine Rodriguez represented Antigua and won $1,500 in addition to the third place trophy. The finals were keenly competed by the representatives from each island who read narrative and news pieces, the other finalists were Raychad Arrindel, Kheanilla Barrie and Rondre Daniel representing St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis respectively.



The Courts OECS Reading Competition was launched in 2009 aimed at improving reading abilities among youth. The competition aims to fight against illiteracy in schools particularly at the primary level and benefits our children by promoting literacy and engendering a fun way to encourage reading.