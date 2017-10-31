A Scottish whisky company is organizing the St. Lucia Sailing Cup sponsored by Glen Flagler.

Scotland’s seafaring spirit is important to the country’s national culture. To honor this, the company is committed to celebrating the achievements of maritime communities and individuals who share their passion for the ocean.

This year, they are welcoming maritime communities in St. Lucia.

Each of the finalists will be judged by an impressive panel of judges including officers from the British Royal Navy, and Olympic sailing medalists.

First prize in each category is USD $5,000; second prize is $3,000, and third prize is $1000.

Any person in St. Lucia can be nominated for commitment and achievements in sailing or marine conservation.

Nominations should outline who has excelled and deserves recognition within the following four award categories:

Club Service – for a member of a sailing club who has worked endlessly to contribute to their club.

Bravery – for demonstrating a remarkable level of maritime bravery.

Sailing Achievement – for achieving sailing greatness at local, national or international levels.

Maritime Conservation– for commitment to maritime conservation at local, national or international levels.

Nominations will be open on their website from the 1st December to the 1st January. Winners will be announced in March.