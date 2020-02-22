St Lucia’s best honoured at Annual Sports Awards

The National Sports Awards, held Saturday evening at the grandiose St Lucia Tent in Rodney Bay, is becoming a showpiece for athletes from one particular rural community. In a repeat performance of last year, the community of Babonneau gave new meaning to the phrase “three-peat” after three of its athletes received three of the four prestigious awards at Saturday’s ceremony.

Predictably, high jumper Levern Spencer was named Sportswoman of the Year for the 16th time. Albert Reynolds (javelin) is the Sportsman of the Year for the third consecutive year. The Babonneau three-peat was complete when cricketer Kimani Melius won his third consecutive Junior Sportsman of the Year.

For Junior Sportswoman of the Year, Mikaili Charlemagne of the St Lucia Aquatics Federation got the nod over sprinter Julian Alfred and cricketer Qiana Joseph. The event, organised by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, was a glitzy affair with athletes, coaches and administrators wearing their very best on the occasion.

(Left to right) Levern Spencer, Albert Reynolds, Kimani Melius and Mikaili Charlemagne.

The hierarchy in attendance included Prime Minister Allen Chastanet; Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane; Ministers Guy Joseph and Dominic Fedee; MP for Soufriere/Fond St Jaques, Herod Stanislas; and members of the diplomatic corps.

In addition to the recipients of prestigious awards previously mentioned, following are the other awards presented during the evening: Administrators: Marlene Emmanuel (basketball), Roger Butcher (St Lucia Rugby Football Union) and Paula James (St Lucia Aquatics Federation).

Winning Teams: National Women’s Volleyball Team, having won the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Under-20 Championship; National Men’s Volleyball Team that won the ECVA Under-20 Championship; Rugby 7s National Female Team; Under-15 National Football Team that emerged champions of the Under-15 CONCACAF Boys Division Two Football Championship; and the Special Olympics Football Team that competed at the Special Olympics World Games held in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates.

The St Lucia Aquatics Federation came away with the Association of the Year Award and Lightning Aquatics secured the Club of the Year title.

Coaching Awards: Conrad Fredericks (St Lucia Boxing Association), Emmanuel Bellas (St Lucia Football Association Inc), Shem Maxwell (Netball St Lucia), Brian Charles (St Lucia Aquatics Federation), Chris Wells (St Lucia Table Tennis Association) and Terry Verdant (St Lucia Volleyball Association).

Technical Officials: Dora Henry (St Lucia Athletics Association), Dr Dianne Worrell (swimming) and Chantel John (St Lucia Rugby Football Union).

Special Olympics: Alex Quiany Peter.

Posthumous Award: Errol Weekes for long outstanding service in the sport of karate.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Denis St Claire (volleyball) and Gregor Philgence (long distance walking).

Youth and Sports Officer in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Ligorious Marquis was recognized for his long outstanding service.