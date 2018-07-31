Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a thirty two (32) year old Janique Stanislaus of Hospital Road, Castries.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, Castries, received a report of a suspected homicide at Hospital Road, Castries, about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018. Janique Stanislaus was found at her residence, with no apparent signs of life. She was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a subsequent date.

— Source: RSLPF