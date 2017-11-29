On Monday November 27th, 2017, about 7:40 p.m. officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, received a report of a suspected suicide at L’Anse Road, Castries.

Isiah Lewis, a twenty seven (27) year old resident of L’Anse Road, Castries, was found at his residence, by a family member, suspended by the neck. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination was conducted upon the body by Dr. Wayne Felicien, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, which revealed that he died as a result of asphyxia secondary to hanging from the neck.

It is said that the family of the deceased were blindsided by the news of his death as they knew him to be quite jovial.

This was the tenth suspected suicide recorded for the year 2017.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.