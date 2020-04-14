Taiwan Technical Mission and the Ministry of Agriculture support SLMB during the current COVID-19 pandemic

Both the Taiwan Technical Mission and the Ministry of Agriculture continue to work closely with the St. Lucia Marketing Board during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The general public (guided by the COVID-19 protocols that have been established) can make purchases at the St. Lucia Marketing Board’s retail store in Castries. They are continually making purchases from farmers to meet the needs of the consumers.

The Taiwan Technical Mission in Saint Lucia and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives has been collaborating to execute the Enhancement of the efficiency of production-distribution supply chains in the fruit and vegetable sector project; more commonly known as the 7crop project. The focal crops include watermelon, cantaloupe/honeydew, pineapple, tomato, cabbage, lettuce, and bell pepper.

One of the main objectives of this project is to have a 30% increase in volume of these agricultural produce sold by farmers to hotels and supermarket. In this light the project staff has hosted a number of meetings with the respective stakeholders.

The St. Lucia Marketing Board is one stakeholder. There have been discussions with the members of staff as it relates to the project as this is one market which farmers can dispose of their harvested produce. Both the Taiwan Technical Mission and the Ministry of Agriculture continue to work closely with the St. Lucia Marketing Board even during the current COVID-19 pandemic. There is current planning for continually gathering farmers information regarding crop establishment and prospective harvests; all in the effort to meet the current market demands.

Farmers who require more information regarding sale of produce to the St. Lucia Marketing Board are advised to contact the respective local extension offices. The Ministry of Agriculture supports this venture and therefore encourages the public to purchase produce from the St. Lucia Marketing Board. As the slogan goes ‘Eat Fresh St. Lucia’s Best’.