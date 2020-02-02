Tennis Association aced first-ever Awards

It was long time coming, but the St. Lucia Tennis Association (SLTA) more than made up for lost time by hosting, in splendid manner, its first-ever awards at the National Tennis Centre in Beausejour, Gros Islet on Saturday.The awards night honoured past and present players—young and old, officials, parents, just about everyone in one way or another, who has contributed to the success of tennis. Support and the drive from the Tennis Association Parents’ Committee made this event a success, the main objective being to show appreciation and recognize all stakeholders in the Association.

Sportswoman of the Year Meggan William.

In addition to SLTA President Stephen McNamara and the hard-working members of the Association under the guidance of Scyla Murray, special guests included Senator and President of the St Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc, Fortuna Belrose; SLOC Secretary General, Alfred Emmanuel; and Director of Youth and Sports, Patrick Mathurin. Dean White and Tracy Pilgrim-George were co-MCs.

In his welcoming address, McNamara thanked everyone for “accepting SLTA invitation to share this moment of celebration and commemoration with us and the achievements of our players, coaches, sponsors and the many other officials who continue to make tennis in Saint Lucia what it is today”.

McNamara—in fact the entire SLTA—is forever grateful to the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of Saint Lucia who jointly made the tennis facility a reality in 2010. Said McNamara: “Today we can stand proud and boast of our own home and of the many talented players which it has produced . . . I would like them [the Embassy and Government] to know on an occasion like this—I think it is appropriate they should know—that their generosity will never be forgotten as long as tennis is played here in Saint Lucia.”

Sportsman of the Year Maxx William.

McNamara thanked the organising committee for a job well done in putting together their first (and certainly not last) awards, saying: “It would not have been possible without them. The awards was staged on an absolute shoe-string budget. In fact, it does not even have a shoe; it’s just a string! If I have to tell you the actual truth, the string is not even a string; it is probably a thread!” For all intents and purposes, it was a good showing with few lapses. The SLTA President assured everyone that next time around “it will be an improved awards ceremony”.

What does this SLTA event mean to the players? McNamara explained: “To the players, the awards presents an opportunity for introspection and an opportunity to evaluate individual contribution into one’s eventual success at a high level . . . We have endeavoured to create a platform for the players to exploit and maximise their fullest potential, while we do everything in our power to ensure that the institution within which such opportunities flourish, is strong and well-organised.”

It has not always been smooth sailing for the SLTA, and McNamara alluded to that: “I know we have had our challenges, but I think I can safely say that over the recent months there has been an ever-growing collaboration between the constituents of tennis. By that I mean the board and its tennis centre, the coaches and the Parents’ Association; and the continued growth of this collaboration must redound to the benefit of the sport island-wide.”

Mathurin, who was the next speaker, began by apologizing for the absence of Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane. He congratulated the SLTA for staging its first-ever awards, saying: “It really gives me, as the Director of Youth and Sports, much pleasure being here this evening, simply because this is a dream that is becoming true for us. As a ministry, we are always indicating that every single association should have its awards. It is something that we push for every year and I am very pleased that the Tennis Association has decided to join the bandwagon.”

It was a big night for tennis ace Vernon Lewis. He received the Coach of the Year Award and is the first to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mathurin, however, expressed his concern when it came to InFlow Tiger Tennis Academy, which was overlooked when it came to these awards. He told the gathering: “I am not sure what the issue is but I am saying to you as a tennis fraternity, whatever the issues are—if there are any issues, I do not know—I am saying let’s come together and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will be willing to help you, to ensure that every single tennis-playing institution comes under one banner because I believe once we are able to do so, then we will see even more progress.”

Belrose reminisced about her years in tennis, having played on the same national team with the likes of Jane DuBoulay and veteran Vernon Lewis who still dominates tennis here. Her speech centred on exercising freedom of choice, self-awareness and personal desire to become involved, and preparation. She told the players: “We have a golden opportunity in tennis. You are fortunate in that you have your own centre for tennis. Not many sports are that lucky. So you have an opportunity to continue to create impact, continue to create impressions on young lives about sports and their future.”

Unfortunately, not everyone, for one reason or another, could attend the ceremony to receive their award. In the case of the late Una Francis, she was not forgotten. In one of the more touching moments that evening, well-known Human Rights Activist, Mary Francis paid tribute to her late sister Una who passed away in 2018. She proudly accepted the posthumous award on her behalf. In an acceptance speech, Francis spoke of her late sister in glowing terms and made sure the audience knew just how much she meant to the sport.

“Una Francis lived and breathed tennis in the late 70s and early 80s, as a result of which she was awarded Sportswoman of the Year in 1984. The significance of being here is really because Una had a wish. Some of us, in preparation for death, unknowingly that probably death is approaching, we do perhaps write certain instructions. One of her wishes was that she would be remembered after she was gone. Tonight this wish has been realized. I am sure where she is, she is very proud of being remembered,” said Francis.

One wish that remains unfulfilled is her sister’s desire, with the help of the media, to document what she entitled ‘The Lawn Tennis Legends of Saint Lucia’, to highlight the contribution made to tennis here by Saint Lucians. Francis would like nothing better than to make her sister’s wish come true and said it is important for us to remember those who have gone ahead and made a contribution.

McNamara presented the posthumous award. The inscription on the plaque stated: “Thank you Una Francis. In grateful recognition we remember a friend, tennis star, and icon whose legacy will be remembered by many generations to come.”

The winners per category are: Esteemed Award for Sporting Excellence, Ron Blanchard; Coach of the Year, Vernon Lewis; Academy of the Year, Acers Tennis Club; Sportsman of the Year, Maxx William; Sportswoman of the Year, Meggan William; Junior Sportsman of the Year, Jordan Hunte; Junior Sportswoman of the Year, Iyana Paul; Team of the Year, Jorja Mederick and Alysa Elliott.

Top high performance athletes per category and gender: Under-12 Boy, Jaidyn Mathew; Girl, Latoya Murray. Under-14 Boy, Arden Rosemond; Girl, Iyana Paul; Under-16 Boy, Maxx William; Girl, Alysa Elliott. Under-18 Boy, Maxx William; Girl, Aviona Edmund.

Media Award, David Pascal (Star Publishing Company). Community Achievement Award, Ricardo Francois. Technical Official Award, Catherine Morille. Posthumous Award, Una Francis. Recognition of all Sponsors: Sagicor Life, DuBoulays Bottling Company Limited, Northwest Limited, National Lotteries Authority, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Ultramart Inc, Voyager St. Lucia, St Lucia Electricity Services Limited and The Oliver Gobat Sports Fund. Hall of Fame Induction: the first inductee into the Hall of Fame is Vernon Lewis.