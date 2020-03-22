That Covert COVID Virus

By Cockadoodle Doo

So, as we navigate our days in the time of Corona, just about all I know is that I fully understand what you’re going through, because I am as well. Even as we are yet in the beginning phase of certain significant fall-out, we are all in one form or another already compromised, some more so than others, but all equal in our ignorance as to the real intentions of this vexing virus.

Will we be spared the spread? Be relatively unharmed? Or will it do its worst? Will lives and fortunes be lost? Will the country be brought to its knees? Not one among us anywhere knows. We can only prepare and hope, while never forgetting that four-letter word: PRAY!

One of the stickiest aspects of this monster virus is its extended incubation period, as compared to that of other similar viruses. And that’s the real killer right there, as humans, being their human selves, and my fellow Looshans in that regard being more human than any other, they are unable to wait for anything, not even for the virus to signal its message to us as to how it intends to proceed and thus inform the logical next steps.

Oh no! Fourteen days is far too long to wait, so why not compound the situation by doing all the wrong things, flouting the recommended social protocols during that critical period, and well, let’s just see what transpires? Such impatience will get them every time. They want it and want it now—even if what they get is the ugly COVID-19 virus!

The sad thing is that such an attitude, accompanied by its predictable behaviours, appears to be no respecter of age, class, fame or fortune in our country. There are so many afflicted members in the ever-growing subset of Looshans educated way beyond their levels of intelligence. And therein lies another of our nagging problems.

But let us not dwell on the negative at this sensitive moment in the time of Corona. Let us do our darnedest to attempt a coming together (in spirit, of course!) as a nation and respecting the new abnormal which lies wide open before us. Let us turn the augmented time we are forced to spend at home into a period of augmented value as we indulge in those pursuits which we have been putting off for months or years. Let us learn a new skill, connect more closely to our God, let us use the phone to give solace to those we know who are alone and who have become paranoid and totally overwrought by the burden of their days.

And so may we therefore all be better beings on the other side of this monster. When all else has failed we turn to the Almighty in prayer. But shouldn’t we be praying in advance of the plague?