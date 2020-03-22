The Coronavirus Fall-out: The way I see it

The coronavirus pandemic gives us another opportunity to look at ourselves more deeply and objectively than the fleeting glances we spare in the mirror of our lives, whenever we choose to remember. The way I see it, we will continue to react in the same knee-jerk manner—the simple reflex reactions of the unthinking. As someone who likes politics and understands the benefits that a true and honest politician can bring to a constituency (and to people at large), I decided a long time ago that I must raise my voice whenever I think my country needs to hear it.

The author underscores Cuba’s generosity despite the attitude of the United States toward its long-suffering people! (Pictured: Cuban Ambassador Mr. Alejandro

Simancas Marín)

As we examine the spread of that virus from China to the rest of the world, one thing strikes me: the high level of travel from the so-called developed world to China. The same China they warned us against, that exports its excess population to the developing world as part of her development aid. Europe did the same to us, but no one seems to remember. Based on their travel patterns we should not be surprised that the coronavirus was introduced into Saint Lucia by a European and not by a Chinese national. Something to think about, as some would have us believe that the Chinese would introduce COVID-19 here on horse back.

The other matter of international import is the recent agreement by Cuba to accede to a request by the UK government that MS Braemar, a member of the Fred Olsen cruise lines, be authorized to dock in a Cuban port and that its passengers, a small number of whom have been affected by the coronavirus, be cleared for repatriation by air. On humanitarian grounds the Cuban authorities have allowed this vessel to dock and passengers to disembark so that they may fly back to Britain.

Having read the press release about this humanitarian act, I called the Cuban Ambassador in Saint Lucia to verify its authenticity. It is true! The matter that resonated with me was: Why Cuba, and not the mighty United States, ninety miles from Cuba? Besides, didn’t the US recently announce a travel ban on all European countries to the United States, except Britain, which maintains a special relationship with the United States? Of the remaining countries in the world, only Israel enjoys such a relationship with the US. Everyone knows this to be true.

The question is: Why did England choose to ask Cuba for this special intervention? Why didn’t the special relationship between Britain and the US permit the British tourists to stop in Florida and transfer to Britain by air? Does Cuba have a more civilized humanitarian approach to such problems that allows her to deal more sympathetically with people in distress? Who will truthfully answer this question and not incur the wrath of the United States and those who still hate Cuba because they cannot prostitute and exploit her people? Cuba has said in no uncertain terms that these COVID-19 times call for solidarity—to be our brother’s keeper—and accepting health as a human right. These realities must force the worst sceptics to view Cuba through fresh lenses.

Another impactful matter for me was the newfound common sense of the leader of the opposition in Saint Lucia, supporting efforts of the government to slow the spread of the virus. Of course, Mr. Pierre knew where he would get money to help the local needy. The National Insurance Corporation and the airport departure tax, created by Compton and Chastanet respectively? Where is the savings portfolio created by the opposition, after 20 years in office? What new fund will they create for our benefit if they are given another opportunity in office?

This is not partisan politics. No! It’s a broad view of our social and economic reality. The island faces a never before imagined problem. Yes, we need money, but we must remind ourselves that money does not fall from heaven or grow on trees. We must use this opportunity to persuade people to look at themselves objectively; naked if need be, without any party colour that acts as a blindfold.

I know from experience how difficult it is for the opposition to agree with the government. In my time in parliament, I was more often on the opposition benches. The British parliamentary system of politics has informed us that the business of the opposition is to oppose—and political fools that we are, we took them literally. We do more: we make enemies of one another over political differences.

I remain convinced that a politician with a damaged character and flawed personality is a danger to this island. Such people create more problems than they solve. The rest of us are too well-bred to say this out loud, especially if that damaged politician is covered with university degrees that conceal deeper flaws I pray that some good will come out of this deadly coronavirus attack that will lay bare our deepest selves, forcing us to admit our fears and weaknesses, and that we are our brothers’ keepers. We pray for a more co-operative and united country, as professed by our Christian brethren, and that together we can build a more resilient people and nation.

We pray for the end of the slippery slope fallacy of naysayers and haters, whose negative propaganda stopped only after their insinuated wish—that COVID-19 attack Saint Lucia—was confirmed by the CMO. Gale Rigobert was correct in parliament.

On a more personal note, I remind everyone that the laws of the country remain in force. Drive carefully, dispose of garbage properly, and avoid unnecessary doctors’ visits at this time. I remain convinced that Prime Minister Chastanet is the best leader for Saint Lucia in this time of crisis, and I trust him to speak the truth. May God continue to bless him and the people of this fair land: Iyanola.