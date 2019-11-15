The Countdown is on for the Saint Lucia National Trust’s 43rd AGM

All members and non-members of the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) are invited to attend the Organisation’s 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, November 16th at the Finance Administrative Centre Conference Room, Pointe Seraphine, Castries from 1 p.m. SLNT’s Director, Mr. Bishnu Tulsie said, “Every citizen, resident and visitor to Saint Lucia with an interest in protecting the island’s natural, built and cultural heritage are encouraged to attend. Our AGM gives the public an opportunity to get a thorough overview of the Trust’s work from November 2018 to November 2019. Members will also be able to share their views on how we should proceed with upcoming projects for 2020.”

The highlight of the meeting is the election of Councilors to guide the affairs of the Trust; members are reminded that only those who are financially current are able to participate in the election process. Members desirous of updating their memberships can do so prior to the AGM or on the day itself and there is absolutely no back payment.

The Trust’s Patron, Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy will officially declare the AGM open. Also on the agenda is a presentation and discussion on the SLNT’s updated Strategic Plan to be facilitated by consultant Mr. Yves Renard. Transportation will be provided for persons from Soufriere, Vieux Fort and environs, however, please contact us at 452-5005 or email [email protected] for further details.

Everyone has a role in protecting our heritage, so please use this opportunity to learn firsthand about the conservation works of the Trust, its challenges and aspirations.