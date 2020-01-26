Thomas shines as repeat Junior Golf Champion

Grow Well Junior Golf Champion Keymanie Thomas.

Keymanie Thomas was the centre of attention when the Grow Well Junior Golf Program held its ninth annual year-end prize-giving ceremony. The 16-year-old was one of several young golfers from the Gros Islet area to be honoured at the ceremony and exhibition at the Sandals Golf and Country Club. This capped a highly successful year which saw Grow Well juniors excelling in golf tournaments in Saint Lucia and overseas. Thomas retained his championship, fending off brilliant challenger 17-year- old Adrian Richelieu in a tense 18-hole match. Lisa Daniel held firmly on to the trophy as Girls’ Champion, with 14-year-old Celina Lubin as runner-up. Javid Volney won the Director’s award for most improved junior golfer while Isaac Sidoine was the clear choice for the prestigious Grow Well Cup, awarded to the golfer whose progress is significant and who consistently displays Grow Well’s core values of helpfulness, attentiveness, caring and sharing.

Eighteen Gros Islet junior golfers entertained their sponsors, supporters, family and teachers with an exciting exhibition of golf shots under the direction of international pro Regis Gustave and coaches Terry Verdant and Cliff Alcide. It was a show of precision with golf balls curving high in the skies!

Girls’ Champion Lisa Daniel (right) faced

strong opposition from runner-up Celina Lubin.

Helen Gobat of TOGS presented medals to five juniors who participated with great success in local and international tournaments, with sponsorship from TOGS. Paul Collymore, GM of The Landings, remarked on the discipline and progress of even the youngest golfers. Gros Islet Community Development Officer David Moise congratulated the Grow Well team on its commitment to raising the confidence and self-esteem of Grow Well youth who have become the pride of the community.

International Pro Regis Gustave (right) with champion Keymanie Thomas (left) and runner-up Adrian Richelieu.

The Saint Lucia Golf Association was the main supporter of the annual session, with its well-earned prizes. The Sandals Foundation is the principal year-long sponsor of this beneficial programme which has introduced the game of golf to more than 150 children in Gros Islet communities.

