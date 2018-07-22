Time for Agriculture to lead the Economic Recovery!

For as long as I can recall, I’ve believed that no government leader or minister “talks too much”, as some would say. The test is to speak truthfully and sensibly when doing so in an official capacity. Ministers of the government in developing countries like Saint Lucia must regularly share important information in their voice with citizens. Information is power! A minister should assign to himself (or herself) the role of educating the public on the benefits to be derived from the work of their ministry.

Take the case of agriculture: to feed the nation and its visitors demands constant updating on local food availability, while encouraging consumers to eat what we produce.

No one can fault the minister of tourism for constantly repeating the value of tourism to the economy.

It’s obvious that the government has a bias towards tourism as it relates to job creation and economic growth. The PM has selected a minister of tourism who is determined to publicize and grow the industry. To that end, the Minister and his personnel have spent much time travelling and attending seminars in order to promote the growth of the industry. They deserve our encouragement.

What about an equal thrust and promotion for the production of fruits and vegetables—and bananas for export? Agriculture needs an equal or greater push if Saint Lucia is not to be reduced to a one-commodity economy. We can begin with the more easily measurable revitalization of the banana industry. There is need for more regular publicized updated figures in the industry, along with regular reports on pests and disease management. Crucially, citizens ought to be made aware of the efforts which farmers are pursuing to increase per acre yield of exportable bananas, and assistance available to them.

In the absence of regular news on agriculture and bananas, too much room is left for speculation. As information on tourism continues to dominate, a fresh and dynamic reboot is urgently needed if agriculture is to supply the demand created by increased tourist arrivals. We need to fully revive the banana industry if the national economy is to fire on more than one cylinder.

No one realistically expects the banana industry to return to the glory days of “green gold”. The world market for the fruit has changed but we can set ourselves realistic export targets. We need to revisit the ways in which better banana farmers were appreciated and recognized. There is need to incentivize the more quality-conscious farmers. At the moment, leaders in the industry appear reluctant to advertise progress, to avoid attracting the wrong people back. The island has turned a new page as far as bananas are concerned. Heightened interest in soil and water conservation, and the tough conditions laid down by Fairtrade, ensure a new paradigm. To seal the new deal, we need to closely monitor banana growers and assist them to reach peak production by next summer.

About twenty or so years ago, it was predicted that the number of registered banana farmers would fall from 15,000, to around 500. Today, that number is reportedly around 300. If the economy is to fully benefit from banana exports, each farmer must be assisted to reach yields of 20 to 25 tons per acre per year. A farmer with ten acres of pure stand bananas who harvests 20 tons per acre per year should produce 200 tons of bananas annually. Another farmer with ten

acres, who produces 25 tons per acre per year, ought to total 250 tons per year. There is no magic or obeah to these statistics. To achieve this target would require at least 15 extension/banana officers, each working full-time with at least 20 banana farmers. These officers would apply simple technology to ensure timely agronomic practices and harvesting to achieve the optimum targeted monthly tonnages and to co-ordinate their field work.

The above figures indicate that 300 of the best banana farmers with an average acreage of ten to fifteen acres would produce for export about 60,000 tons of bananas per year. There is reason to believe that many people will return to more ready smiles, as more banana dollars circulate. The additional income would strengthen the rural folk who are used to working independently, free of government charity. Once success is achieved and money begins to flow in the rural communities, another 50 to 75 farmers will re-enter the banana business. Even at a lower average tonnage of 15 tons per acre per year,

these new entrants should boost exports by another 7,500 to 11,250 tons per year, making a grand total of 67,500 to 71,250 tons of bananas exported each year. This higher production and export would far exceed what has been achieved in the past ten years. Who is there among us, who will quarrel with this vision or deny banana farmers a new lease of life? Should we encourage farmers to resume their place as the backbone of the economy, or should we leave it to the more fickle tourism

or other foreign industry? What would happen to the airport tax and to tourism, if the opposition were returned to office?

There is no gain repeating that there is need for constant encouragement and improvement from the government and banana services, for timely information on agriculture. The Ministry of Agriculture should encourage more field trips highlighting successful farmers and others such as inland fishers and vegetable producers, who harness the bounty of nature to earn an independent income. Every independent earner means one job-seeking-headache less for the government.

In conclusion, the work on village tourism and the marking of 40 years of independence in 2019 should leave a lasting legacy on seven or eight villages here. Agriculture, cottage industries, art and beautification should form the nucleus of villages’ participation. The legacy should include a small botanic garden with medicinal herbs and plants, especially disappearing plant species. Each Ministry of the government should be encouraged to provide one idea to be implemented in each of these seven or eight villages for the observance of the island’s 40th Independence celebrations—and for posterity.

Editor’s Note: The author is an agronomist and former Minister of Agriculture.