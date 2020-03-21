Tourism Industry Officials Focused in the Face of Crisis

The reduction in occupancy levels and the cancellation of bookings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Saint Lucia’s vital tourism sector. During an interview on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association, Mr. Noorani Azeez, noted that some properties have been hit harder than others. In an attempt to minimize loses, tough decisions are being taken. He expressed hope that sooner rather than later, this situation would be a thing of the past and that the next stage of conversations would be centred on a measure of economic stimulus for the private sector.

SLHTA CEO Noorani Azeez: Faced with numerous cancellations, he says temporary, complete or partial business closures are imminent.

This week restrictions were extended for visitors with a travel history within the last 14 days from France, Spain, Germany, Iran and the United Kingdom. The UK is Saint Lucia’s second highest market for stay-over arrivals after the United States. Azeez said that adding the UK to the restriction list did not come as a surprise, given the number of recorded COVID-19 cases there.

“Our biggest concern is the welfare of our employees,” the CEO said. “We have noticed significant cancellations and reduction in business volumes and, in addition to that, the concern about the spread of the virus on-island is something that continues to capture much of our attention.”

In the circumstances, properties are forced to adjust business models to survive. “Given the fact that in some instances the situation is resulting in zero occupancies for certain properties,” said Azeez, “it is regrettably going to result in the suspension of man hours and in some instances reduction in staff levels as businesses struggle to cope.” Azeez lamented that one of the harsh realities is that insurance policies do not cover losses as a result of a pandemic. The cost of keeping the ship afloat will have to come directly from the businesses.

As for employees, Azeez explained that his organisation has had advanced discussions with the relevant authorities and has made a recommendation for accelerated conversations with the National Insurance Corporation. The discussions were aimed at attempting to reduce bureaucracies in filing for compensation and accessing NIC benefits. He noted that this is just one of the measures being discussed but no solid conclusion on the way forward has been reached.

Azeez anticipates the possible postponement or cancellation of carnival will cause further damage to the beleaguered industry. On the other hand he acknowledged the impact on the healthcare system must be minimized. In that regard, he said, the curtailing of mass-crowd events is something that everyone should support. He noted that not only hotels were being hit, but suppliers of various goods and services. “It’s not a pleasant environment to be in. However, we’re trying to focus, stay strong, ignore the panic, focus on the facts and respond intelligently to what’s happening around us.”

Health officials revealed that Saint Lucia’s first recorded COVID-19 case was a visiting 63-year-old British national who stayed at one of the island’s hotels. Azeez said that there is concern within the sector and that he understood employees’ uncertainties and apprehensions about being in the line of fire. He promised the SLHTA will continue to encourage its membership to spare no expense in arming staff with the necessary tools to enable them to be comfortable while delivering world-class service.

“I highly commend our workforce for showing up every day and honouring our promise to our visitors,” he said.