Tropical Storm Jose Forms Over the Atlantic as Category 5 Hurricane Irma Heads Towards Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Jose, the 10th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed over the open Atlantic. According to the Saint Lucia Meteorological Service, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 12.3 north, longitude 39.1 west or about 1505 miles or 2420 kilometres east of the Lesser Antilles. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph or 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph or 65 km/h, with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Jose could become a Hurricane by Friday.

Meanwhile, Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues on a westward track towards the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph or 285 km/h and higher gusts. At 11:00 am today, the eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 16.8 north, longitude 58.4 west or about 225 miles or 365 kilometres east of Antigua. On the forecast track, the dangerous core of Irma is expected to move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and early Wednesday. Rain bands from Hurricane Irma with embedded thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to affect the island chain during next 24 hours. Irma is also expected to cause dangerous northeasterly sea swells around the region.

Consequently, residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides are advised to be vigilant and to monitor the progress of this storm. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to stay away from the sea and beach area due to life threatening sea swells and extremely rough seas. Boat operators and residents of areas near the coastline are also asked to be very vigilant and to make sure that their property is secure.