Turf Club Open Day— hosts Happy with turnout!

I’m very excited because this is really just the beginning. I think that maybe, for a lot of people, this is more certainty of what is going to be taking place . . . We’re now starting to see all the pieces come together. That includes the airport project, St. Jude Hospital, the horse-racing track, the new cruise ship terminal.” That was Prime Minister Allen Chastanet speaking at the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club’s Open Day in Vieux Fort on Sunday, when citizens were afforded the opportunity to view and purchase recently flown-in racehorses, learn about the project and purchase tickets for the December 13 race day. There was also free face-painting for children. There will be more Open Days every Sunday this month from 2 p.m.

Eden Harrington (pictured), director of the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club, encourages citizens to attend Open Day tomorrow and every Sunday this month.

Last Sunday’s Open Day attracted hundreds from start to finish. While most children focused on being painted as their favourite animated character and watching the horses parade, the director of the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club, Eden Harrington, vied for the adults’ attention. He pitched the audience to get on board with the project, either by becoming an owner or purchasing tickets. Following the event, Harrington expressed satisfaction with the turnout: “We were unsure after the heavy rains this morning as to how the response would be so, taking that into account, I think it’s been a wonderful success.”

As for the purchasing of horses, Harrington could not say how many had been purchased, only that several deposits had been received. The horses carry a price tag of US$20,000 but a deposit of EC$500 can be made. If purchased, the horses will remain at the Turf Club’s facility in Vieux Fort. Harrington says this will ensure disease control and integrity. Also on-site are trainers and veterinary care. He said in the next few weeks an announcement will be made regarding more trainers setting up shop in Saint Lucia.

“The Turf Club has imported horses to Saint Lucia,” Harrington said. “It does not want to own horses. It’s trying to create a base population. These horses are here now for Saint Lucians, as individuals, as groups or for people over the world . . . This National Day is all about showing the best of Saint Lucia and its people.”

Also in attendance on Sunday was Vieux Fort Mayor Orricia Denbow-Bullen, who commented that the project has created a buzz and residents are very proud to have the race in their community. As for the anticipated economic activity, she said: “It’s a transformation for Vieux Fort. I think everybody in Vieux Fort is looking

forward to this transformation. I think it’s long overdue and I must say thank you to the RSLTC, and to Teo Ah Khing for this DSH project.”