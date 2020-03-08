Unpardonable!

Editor: I am hoping you will carry this, for we are all aware that your publisher has an incomprehensible soft spot for Philip J. Pierre, someone about whose idiocy I could write a book, while knowing him only from a distance, through his words in parliament, on various platforms, over the media etc. Truly, there is just so much of an unflattering nature that one could say about this wannabe leader of this fair land, God forbid!

At least one STAR contributor sees more leadership qualities in Dennery North MP Shawn Edward (pictured) than the de jure House opposition leader!

But at this moment in time, as I listen to the repulsive recording of the day and hear the desperation in his voice, when in the throes of creating his latest negative, trumped-up narrative about Saint Lucia’s Honourable Prime Minister, a dedicated, responsible, intelligent, empathetic human being, I am struck by the farreaching, utter seriousness of his statement, dripping with so much political motive, as is everything which comes out of his unfortunate mouth: Saint Lucia and its reputation be damned, I have to get at Allen Chastanet somehow, and I’m going to keep trying in whatever way I can, come hell or high water, ‘cause he makes me look so miniscule, just by being himself, and my inferiority complex rises to the top again and again. So, I’ll keep doing my worst.

Sir, I could go on and on, but I shall make this contribution pithy. To the St Lucia Labour Party, for

whom there is no love lost on my part, if you know what’s good for you, then you need to jettison Mr Pierre if you are to have even the whisker of a chance at leading the country ever again. He cannot be trusted. More so, he has left himself wide open to total ridicule, as so many questions of great import arise from his ill-conceived messaging, which, it is clear, was said knowingly. And he says he wants to run a country? Not this one, PLEASE! There should be no trouble replacing him, with all of the young blood, whose heads appear to be in a much better place.



Witness the honest, generous statement from the young Shawn Edward. He, no doubt, has thoughts of being at the helm of this country one day, and is obviously sufficiently conscious as to how he might

get to do just that. Impressive! Dump Pierre!