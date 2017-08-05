Victor Is Victorious!

Twenty-six-year-old Louise Victor, since her victory in the National Carnival Queen Pageant of 2010, has maintained a constant image of grace, poise, refinery and humility. Her life started in the district of Micoud and, although her roots remain important to her, she has ventured into many other distant realms. Louise is the immediate past president of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council, presently a marketing executive at Digicel Saint Lucia, a carnival lover, a fitness enthusiast and a soon-to-be Chevening Scholar. But what she is most known for in Saint Lucia is her long career in pageantry which seemed to have ended in 2014 when she finished first runner-up to Roxanne Didier in the Miss Universe Saint Lucia competition.

However, Louise returned with a glorious comeback this year when she decided to compete a second time only to follow a dream of which she wasn’t ready to let go. Two times proved to be the charm in this case, as Louise secured the crown. To many, it was no surprise because she has been well seasoned in the field of local and regional pageantry, but Louise did admit to feeling a bit rusty when the time was approaching. It had been three long years since the last show was held and, despite her daily efforts to contribute to her goal, she wasn’t competing on a stage.

Naturally, to her relief, Louise was greeted by a competition with, as she described, wonderful and humble young women. “It was a very friendly competition; we literally all had each other’s backs,” Louise commented as she described the warmth the competitors expressed towards each other. “We would give each other tips and point out errors.” And being the only one of the competitors who experienced the pageant twice, she mentioned the comfort they had with the organizing and planning.

The pageant was held on Monday 31, July 2017 at Royalton Resort, and to finish a long evening of trying to remain emotionally stable, Louise exited the stage after the final interview segment tearing-up because she was proud she had done her best. It was all she needed as, of course, she came out victorious. She was overwhelmed by the support, encouragement and congratulations she received from her country, family and friends. More importantly Louise was thankful that she fought through all the hurdles that presented themselves during the weeks leading up. She mentioned that there were times when scandalous comments were made and people made their disapproval known but she was not perturbed.

The Miss Universe pageant will be held over several days in September this year. Louise has never competed in a show of similar international magnitude and the time is speedily approaching. As opposed to many other pageants, 80-100 women will compete for the Miss Universe (MU) title and for the duration of the pageant no one but the MU committee will have access to the contestants.

Louise will be unaccompanied and independent come September, but through her captivating and unique smile, she assured the STAR that, like every other goal she’s had, this pageant will get nothing but her best. “I will have personal discussions with Roxanne and Tara to get an idea of what to expect. Even if something happens that is unexpected I think it’s important that someone who is able to stand on their own two feet represents Saint Lucia and I think I suit that.”

Louise has competed in eight pageants, has been crowned three times and placed in the top three for many others. Other women have intimidated her but Louise is known for her hard work and dedication in all aspects of her life. She’s a beauty queen nevertheless and in no way fits the stereotype of a pretty face with no substance.

In parting, Louise was sure to mention that if there was one thing she wanted to urge her country to do it is to be mindful of the content posted on social media. She herself has mildly experienced cyber-bullying but she is more concerned about the younger ones.