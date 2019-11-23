Victory and Defeat for St Lucia in Concacaf Nations League

Kieran Monlouis (Saint Lucia) sidesteps a Montserrat defender.

The Saint Lucia defence was stout, limiting the opposition to one goal while hosting matches in Group B of League B in the 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League, against Dominican Republic and Montserrat at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Unfortunately the same could not be said when it came to the offence, which scored just one goal in the two games.

Saint Lucia shut out Dominican Republic 1-0 last Saturday, Antonio Joseph scoring the winning goal in the 38th minute. On Tuesday evening Saint Lucia failed to score against Montserrat and lost 1-0.

The Saint Lucia National Senior Football Team.

Had Saint Lucia taken advantage of their scoring opportunities in the game against Montserrat, the outcome would have been different. Jevick McFarlane and Chaim Roserie had two wonderful opportunities in the first half. However, it was the visitors who found the back of the net in the 35th minute, the goal scored by Nathan Pond on a header.

It was a scoreless second half, despite Saint Lucia pouring on the pressure in the latter stages of the game, but time and time again they were stymied by the opposing goalkeeper Corrin Brooks. The victory qualified Montserrat for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup playoffs.

Saint Lucian goalkeeper Lamar Joseph (#16) in a mid-air collision with Julian McDonald of Montserrat.

In a post-game interview Saint Lucian Coach Jamaal Shabazz did not shy away from any criticism levelled at his team and blamed himself for the loss. “I take full responsibility for the result,” he said. “I thought the guys gave 100 per cent. At times you could see the experience and immaturity of the opponent in how they tried to manage the game. We created some chances in the early stages but I think we started to put our foot on the ball too long and it killed our rhythm. You know, we were moving the ball and trying to gain penetration. We were a superior team for that aspect but the minute we started to hold the ball and slow it, and slow it . . . I thought they used their experience and they went ahead. We were playing catch-up throughout the second half. I thought we threw everything at them; we just could not get the ball in the back of the net.”

Shabazz always finds something to hang his hat on in defeat, and Tuesday’s loss was no exception. After the game, while speaking to his team inside the changing room, he told them, “Blows that don’t break the back, strengthen it and you’re better for it.”