Vieux Fort South and Canaries in Blackheart Football Final

Vieux Fort South is about to find out what’s easier – winning a title or successfully defending it. The Southerners are once again in the Blackheart/SLFA Knockout Football Tournament finals, after defeating Gros Islet in the Saturday’s semi-final at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Their opponent this time around is Canaries, who won their semi-final encounter against Marchand in the first game of last Saturday’s doubleheader.

The two teams advanced to the finals of the Blackheart/SLFA Knockout Football

Tournament in contrasting styles. In the first semifinal, last year’s finalists Marchand battled Canaries in a very tense encounter. With both teams trying to get a foot hold on the game, it was Marchand’s midfielder Jordan St Ange who broke the deadlock with a text book finish in the 15th minute.

Canaries piled on the pressure which paid off late in the second half. Rashid Duncan of Canaries pounced on a goal keeping error by Abraham Mentor to score the goal they so badly needed.

Mc Zerious Nicholas of Canaries was expelled late in the match after receiving two yellow cards. At the end of regular and extra time, the score was still 1 – 1. Penalty kicks ensued where Canaries held their nerves and won 6-5.

In semifinal number two, defending champions Vieux Fort South were up against Gros Islet. This match which offered so much in the buildup, was a bit disappointing.

The defending champions never came out of second gear – it wasn’t needed. Vieux Fort South won comfortably 2-0. Goal scorers were Kern Joseph from the penalty spot and Antonio Joseph deep in the second half. Gros Islet was totally outplayed, while Vieux Fort South displayed their superiority.

In a post-game interview Vieux Fort South Coach Emmanuel Bellas said: “Obviously we have some reason to smile. Not just because we won the match but it was the performance of the team.”

He pointed out that the team did not play well in the quarter finals and went back to the drawing board, did some work and were satisfied with their performance in the semifinals.

When asked about meeting Canaries in the final, Bellas mentioned that Vieux Fort South lost to them in the Super League competition but defeated them in the Champion of Champions.

“Having split those two games,” Bellas said, “We are meeting them for the third time and I think we have a serious score to settle.”

CEO of Blackheart Productions, David “Shakes” Christopher referred to Canaries as one of the best teams in the history of the tournament. He also spoke highly of Vieux Fort South who will be gunning for a rare back to back title.

The finals are now set for today (Saturday) at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Marchand come up against Gros Islet in the Third Place Playoff at 6:30 pm. The Grand Final is at 8:30 pm with defending champions Vieux Fort South versus Canaries.