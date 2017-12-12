Visitor Channel Re-launches Resort Partnership Programme

Over the past 12 years the Visitor Channel has worked with the local tourism interest to promote Saint Lucia, its culture and attractions to the visitor as well as the local audience, eager to see more and learn more about the island. Over this period the channel programming has grown beyond just places of interest, to include programmes on tourism awareness, career opportunities as well as celebrating the local successes within the sector.

Another major part of the Visitor Channel’s mandate is developing and maintaining close relations with the local resort and villa community. Even with the broad acceptance of the importance of the Visitor Channel to the local market, the station continues to maintain a special outreach to resorts and villas.

This week the channel commenced its special Partnership Programme with Cap Maison Resort in Cap Estate. Within this programme, local hotels and villas trade valuable airtime on the Visitor Channel in exchange for ensuring that in-room and public area televisions are switched to the channel each day, as a part of the housekeeping services routine. In exchange the channel is able to provide the resort with a wide range of public information as well as special features on restaurants or outstanding staff achievements.

The coordinator of the Hotel/Resort and Hidden Gems Programme, Ms. Candy Fraser, indicated, “We were very pleased with the receptiveness of the management of Cap Maison to our proposal. Our team had a great time filming the resort restaurants and we look forward to a fruitful and long term relationship.”

The directors of Visitor Channel welcome the opportunity to showcase the amazing properties located on the island and continue to focus on making the visitor experience inclusive of all the culture, hospitality and culinary combinations possible in one destination, and take this opportunity to welcome Cap Maison to their television family.