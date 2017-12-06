Voting now open for the Machel Montano Music Academy competition

Digicel and Machel Montano Music Academy are giving nine talented musicians from across the region the opportunity to be mentored and coached in Jamaica from Dec 19 – 22 by Machel and other top personalities from the music industry. Scheduled to take place at the Geejam studios in Portland, Jamaica, the three day experience will include singers/performers, songwriters and producers.

Here are the links to vote for Dupes’ three submissions:

Imagine –http://goo.gl/Fdqjix

Seasons – http://goo.gl/ZmWKmT

Dip Pon De Floor – http://goo.gl/upp6pa

Voting takes place daily and ends on Sunday 10 December 2017.

Out of the nine selected to attend the academy, one person will also win an opportunity to perform with Machel live at his Machel Monday 2018 concert.

Share the post on social media and use the hastag #MachelMusicAcademy whilst encouraging others to get Dupes selected from St Lucia.

— Source: Dupes Did it Music