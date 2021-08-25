WASCO: Disruptions in Service Likely

Advertisement

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) has been working tirelessly to restore the water supply to customers around the island following this period of inclement weather.

Over the last four days, our intakes have been affected by increased siltation which has resulted in clogging issues and elevated turbidity levels at all our catchments.

As a result, our ability to harvest raw water for treatment and onward distribution has been severely hampered. We are acutely aware of the impact that this situation has had on domestic and commercial customers island-wide.

WASCO takes the opportunity to assure our valued customers that all measures are being employed to expedite the clean-up efforts currently ongoing at the various intakes in order to normalize distribution process. The maintenance works are projected to be completed during the course of the day.

Due to the extent of the clearing works WASCO has enlisted the assistance of private contractors who are working together with our staff to complete the task at hand.

We understand the urgent demand for water especially at this time and we are grateful for our customers’ patience as we seek to speedily resume the service.