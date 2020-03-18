WASCO: Planned shutdown of water supply postponed; No more than 5 persons at a time will be allowed at Customer Service Departments

The Water & Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to inform the public that due to the onset of COVID-19 which unfortunately has now reached our shores, the previously announced planned shutdown of the water supply to the north of the island on 25th March, 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

This is because the company is fully cognizant that one of the most powerful and effective ways at reducing the spread of the virus is to frequently wash hands with soap and water. Therefore, we will continue to closely monitor the raw water line and will advise the public adequately in case of any emergency.

However, the company wishes to advise consumers and the general public that because we are entering the dry season all measures should be employed to conserve water and to avoid wasting this precious resource. WASCO further advises that wherever and whenever possible consumers should ensure that they have a stored supply of water and to report all leaks promptly to WASCO.

In addition, WASCO has increased its surveillance as a means of protecting its staff and its valued customers due to the onset of the Virus and with immediate effect, the following measures have been established.

-All consumers are encouraged to utilize the electronic banking services and other authorized methods of bill payments to expedite the settlement of charges. In addition, as a means of practicing social distancing no more than five (5) persons at a time will be allowed into the customer service department at any of our offices.

-We advise customers to make greater use of our website (www.wascosaintlucia.com) and other social media platforms www.facebook.com/wascowaterworks/ . Customers may also call our Customer Services Department and our Control Room at 457 3901 or 457 3958 for further assistance.

-Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed at our Customer Service Departments. As such customers are encouraged to make full use of it.

-We are frequently cleaning and hand sanitizing high touch areas for example, doors and counters.

We seek the support and understanding of the public as we implement strategies to reduce the risks of contracting and transmitting COVID-19 in the work place. Your preferred attention to the foregoing measures and those implemented by the Government of Saint Lucia through the office of the Chief Medical Officer will be appreciated.