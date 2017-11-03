The Wave Continues To Raise Awareness Of Cancer In Men

October is recognized worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Wave Radio Station (94.5 & 93.7fm), is continuing its pledge in support of Cancer awareness.

As the official radio sponsor of the successful annual Yoplait Walk Against Cancer since 2008, the Wave again this year is focusing on a specific type of Cancer, a less talked about condition, Cancer in Men.

To help raise awareness of the deadly disease in men, the Wave in 2014, launched an event for the first time ever in St. Lucia, dubbed Men in Heels (Dash for Cash). The event takes the form of an ‘obstacle course’ where participating men race to the finish line, by completing the entire obstacle course which requires stamina, strength, endurance and the ability to do it all with a pair of heels strapped on.

Returning in 2017 with a bigger obstacle course, Men in Heels is scheduled to take place on November 5 at the Pigeon Island Causeway, right after the Yoplait Walk against Cancer. Registration for the event is $10 and can be done at the Wave office in Rodney Bay and Shoe Rehab locations.

The winner of Men in Heels 2017 will win $1,000 cash and other great prizes.

Women can donate a pair of heels for the cause at Shoe Rehab (JQ Rodney Bay mall and Gablewoods mall).

Part proceeds of the event will go to Faces of Cancer Saint Lucia. An appeal is made to all corporate entities to make a donation through this event. For further information please contact The Wave’s head office at 451-6400.

The Wave 94.5 & 93.7fm sincerely thanked their corporate sponsors Flow, Massy Stores, Choice TV, Capella Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, Star Publishing, KFC, M&C Home Depot, Automotive Art, Piton Malta, Northern Tools Rental, Shoe Rehab and Scott’s Sports and Awards.