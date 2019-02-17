What do you remember about our first Independence Day? ‘Sarah Flood was pretty, pretty, pretty!’

While we pull out Lucian flags of varying shades of blue from under our mattresses the STAR sought to revisit that ostensibly special day in February 1979. We did that by asking citizens old enough to remember their participation in related events, the atmosphere and so on. This is what we found out:

Independence Day celebrations all look the same with young and old having fun together, but does anyone remember the day that set the tone?

Lucy (87): I can’t remember anything about Independence Day! I know there was a lot of excitement around the time; not all of it was good excitement. But I don’t recall any fireworks or events or anything of that sort. Maybe I didn’t go to any. The younger people would better be able to say what happened.

Maurice (48): There were riots. That was forty years ago. I can hardly remember anything but the riots. It was all over the newspapers that Compton was looking for Independence. I was in school; I probably wasn’t paying much attention.

Rose (55): We were in England at that time and we were told that we would no longer be able to use a British passport, and we had to apply for British citizenship if we wanted it. There was not any big celebration among Saint Lucians where we were and we only really visited the High Commissioner’s office to get our passports.

Anne (53): There was a big parade on the square and everyone was in school uniform. The UWP was in office. Some people wanted Independence very much, others didn’t. Those who were happy about it felt proud on the day we became independent and there were so many people who came out to Castries on the occasion.

John (59): Oh yes! I remember that day. I was almost twenty. I had on a blue shirt with a snake on the back and I went to town. There was a big parade and commotion on the square and I remember Sarah Flood being there. She was looking pretty, pretty. People like Peter Josie didn’t want us to become Independent but I think everyone was happy on that day.

Billy (79): I don’t care to even remember because I know that we should never have become independent. Forty years and nothing change. Don’t know why we celebrating a 40th Year of Doing Nothing.

Lu (56): Only that I went to Independence celebrations with my school where it took place at the square. But that’s about it. I was so small so I just know that everyone was excited.