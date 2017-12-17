Williams triumphant in Excellers Road Race

Winston Williams rode to victory on Sunday, in a 60 km circuit race organized by the Excellers Cycling Club, on a 3 km route between Vigie Roundabout and Castries Waterfront.

Twenty-two riders started the race including two riders from Martinique one of them being Oliviere Ragot, a 2004 Caribbean Cycling Bronze medalist.

The race started just after 10.00 am and a lead group of eight riders was established which included Winston Williams (Excellers), Jordan Richard (Excellers), Andrew Norbert (Mon Repos), Gillan Moses (Project Breakaway), Ragot, 15-year-old Quami Robinson (Mon Repos), Jessie Mentor (Mon Repos) and Romueous Noel.

By the10km in the race, Richard attacked with only Robinson responding and breaking away with him. The two riders stayed ahead for about 36km, maintaining a lead between 30 and 40 seconds over the main group during that period.

With about 14 km to go, Robinson encountered some mechanical issues with his gears unable to use his big chain ring. It restricted him to low gears whilst responding to an attack by Richard who went away alone.

With 12km to go the bunch including Williams, Ragot, Norbert and Mentor caught up with Richard.

With only 8 km left, Williams who was recovering comfortable in the main bunch whilst his team mate Richard was on the break, put in an attack that surprisingly no one responded to. Williams was riding away with a hard effort while the main bunch seemed to be watching one another with no organized response.

In the end it was Williams who powered his way to victory in 1 hour, 38 minutes and 40 seconds (1:38.40), with Moses taking the sprint for second just over a minute behind, followed by Richard (third), Norbert (fourth) Ragot (fifth) and Mentor (sixth).

Mentor who is from Mon Repos was first in the junior division. He covered the distance in 1:41.18). Second was Alvinus Mondesir from the Dennery Valley.

Juvenile’s results: (1) Robinson, Mon Repos; (2) Joshua Prince, Dennery Valley.

Forty to 50 age group: (1) Kenneth Mathurin, Project Breakaway; (2) Jason Tameh; (3) Valence Aurelien.

Fifty-one plus age group: (1) Richard Singleton Smith, Project Breakaway; (2) Lerig Gaston, Martinique.

Kluivert Mitchel was absent for this race. He attended a Pan American Region Junior Talent Identification Camp, conducted by the World Cycling Centre in Argentina from November 15th to December 10.