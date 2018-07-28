Windward Islands School Games Report

The 2018 CBN/WINLOTT Windward Islands School Games officially got underway on Sunday afternoon at the George Odlum Stadium / Hospital with track and field events, followed by an opening ceremony in the evening.

The dilapidated stadium is presently undergoing repairs, especially to the roof panels which have either blown or rusted away. Alterations were badly needed to make this sports facility safe for both athletes and spectators. A long wooden covered addition at the side of the building facing the track, accommodated athletes waiting for the start of their events. Tents were used for VIP’s while parents and spectators sat in uncovered makeshift stands in the scorching heat. Forget the alterations, the stadium still remains an eyesore and we can only hope that in time, the George Odlum Stadium will be restored. Time will tell.

Special guests at the opening ceremony included Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet; Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane; along with CBN and WINLOTT officials.

It was not a good start for Saint Lucia who finished third with 209 points in track and field. Grenada finished first overall with 281 points followed by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with 251 points. Dominica finished fourth with 172 points.

On the day it was a good performance for Saint Lucia’s Kimani Alphonse. She who won the girls 200 metres (24.51) and the 400 m (54.61). She was also a member of the 4×100 m relay team that placed first in a time of 48.39.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Day 2 (Monday): Another day of exciting Windward islands Schools Games action came to a close here Monday night, with Dominica and Saint Lucia picking up vital wins despite having to settle for a goalless draw in their football engagement.

At the Micoud Multi-Purpose Court the venue for the female volleyball fixtures, Dominica had a dominant showing against Grenada triumphing in three straight sets 25-12, 25-15, 25-15. Host nation Saint Lucia also had a three sets victory score line, but faced stiff competition from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines before going on to win 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.

In female basketball At the Vieux Fort Multi-purpose Court both Saint Lucia and Dominica had lop sided wins over their opponents. In the first encounter of the evening, Dominica were 43-14 victors over the Grenada team, with Alliyah Prince tallying 13 points five rebounds, Kaylee Clarke contributed 11 points and four rebounds.

For Grenada Chantelle Bartholomew provided 10 points with three rebounds.

Saint Lucia looked impressive against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with a 54-14 advantage, when a shower just past 11:00 pm brought mutual agreement from both camps that they would have ended play with a few minutes left to play.

Mia George was dominant for Saint Lucia with 25 points two rebounds, Kiana Nelson 13 points 11 rebounds with three assists and Jermiah Evariste had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The only stats of note from the Vincentians went to Jada Peters, five points four rebounds.

In football action at the adjacent Phillip Marcellin Grounds, Grenada opened the evening with a 2-0 win over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Both goals from strikes in the first half. While the Vincentians failed to put away clear chances on goal early in the game, Rickel Charles (19) and Leon Braveboy (22) scored the crucial goals that gave the Grenadians full three points.

Saint Lucia enjoyed greater possession in their match against Dominica but failed to convert and in the end the game ended in a scoreless draw.

Day Three (Tuesday): Grenada pulled off victories in their three events, but the highlight of the day was Dominica’s thrilling come from behind 47-40 victory over Saint Lucia in men’s basketball at the Vieux Fort Multi-Purpose Court.

Saint Lucia went ahead 12-0 early in the game, but a determined Dominica team showed resilience late in the first half and paced themselves well in the second for a strong finish.

Aaron Hippolyte was pivotal for the Dominicans scoring 12 points and adding seven rebounds. Faywanie Foyle also had a good game with 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

For Saint Lucia Noah Boyde had 11 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort.

In the other male basketball fixture, Grenada defeated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 76-56. Jake Baptiste led the way for the winning side with 25 points and eight rebounds. Alkinde Redhead chipped in with 16 points and five rebounds.

In netball, Grenada defeated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 27-12. Leading the way for Grenada was goal shoot Kelsie Murrel Ross who netted 21 of 37 attempts.

In another netball encounter, it was tough going for Saint Lucia in their game against Dominica but in the end held on for a 27-25 win.

Saint Lucia’s goal attack Meghan Nestor netted 18 from 29 attempts while goal shoot Daysha Eugene made nine from 18 attempts.

Day three (Wednesday): In volleyball action at Micoud Multi-Purpose Court Saint Vincent and the Grenadines emerged victorious over Grenada three sets to one. The scores were 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-18.

In the second game played at the same venue, Saint Lucia won their game against Dominica in straight sets 25-11, 25-10, 25-23.

Down at the Vieux Fort Multi-Purpose Court, rain delayed the start of the female basketball clash between Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines. There were two rain interruptions before Dominica won convincingly 45-11.

In the second game at the same venue between Saint Lucia and Grenada ended prematurely due to the inclement weather. Grenada led 12-7 when the game was abandoned and as a result officials decided to split the points among the two teams.

The Games continued Thursday and Friday and Saturday with the awards and closing ceremony taking place Sunday evening.