Young Entrepreneur Creates Website to Assist Small Business Owners

It is common knowledge that Saint Lucia is home to a wide variety of skilled individuals, and small businesses as well as school graduates willing and ready to give their all to employers in need of their skills and services. One of the most common problems they face is finding ways to get their name and skills out to the public so that potential customers and employers can find them without hurting their pockets. The 758 Lucian Trades Folk website offers just that to members.

As a young entrepreneur I understand the challenges and have developed a platform that young people can turn to, that literally offers a cheaper way of letting work find its members. No more going from place to place in order to spread the word about yourself or your business. No more printing countless applications, 99 percent of which yield no results. No more struggling to make enough money for a majority of it to be spent on advertising, and, especially, no more falling victim to people who come claiming to help but take more than they give.

The website functions as an online directory for individuals and business places so that anyone in need of their services can find them quickly. Employers would no longer be flooded with calls or applications; they would now be able to look through the vast number of members listed on the website, and contact persons who they believe are a best fit for their vacancy based on what is provided on their page.

Everyday locals can now have options when they are in need of someone to perform tasks for them instead of being charged high prices

for work that can be done cheaper by someone equally qualified.

One of the features of the Lucian Trades Folk website is the job pool. It helps employers who do not have time to look through the group members one by one, to post the tasks or vacancies for which they need workers. They would then be sent a shortlist of individuals who are interested in performing those tasks or filling those vacancies within the set budget or pay that the employer has included.

Individuals in need of immediate assistance are able to use a live chat feature to contact the team behind the website, after which they would be provided with contact information of persons near them who are up to the task. For example, you are going on a trip and get a flat tyre in an unknown area and don’t have a spare. Using the live chat, the team can send you information of a tyre shop nearest the given location, which could transport the tyre to you and you would pay the agreed price for the assistance. The website also has a section dedicated to excursions.

Our website really aims to make it as easy as possible for individuals to create their own businesses as well as gain skills to make a living in these difficult times!

To find out more, email luciantradesfolk758@gmail.com.