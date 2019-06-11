Youth in Crisis

Youth unemployment rates in the Caribbean are among the highest in the world, according to the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). In 2015 the bank released the most comprehensive and wide-ranging report on the employment crisis to date, finding that young people (defined as 15-24 years old) are being failed by government, industry and other stakeholders. Lack of opportunities, skills, training and social alienation are holding the next generation back in a big way, with serious socio-economic consequences for all Caribbean nations.

17-year old Arnold Joseph was killed by police on May 22, 2019. Joseph was a Form 5 student at the Entrepot Secondary School.

Underlying issues

According to the Central Statistics Office, the youth unemployment rate in Saint Lucia last year was 36.3 per cent. But 2019 is shaping up to be a better year for the country’s young people as youth unemployment dropped by 12 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, dipping to 25.9 per cent. This puts it on a par with the rest of the Caribbean where the regional average hovers around 25 per cent, according to the CDB.

Getting kids into work means giving them a glimpse of the future. Whether further education, vocational study or creating their own business, the more options available to young people, the better. Vocational and technical training has been pushed across the region, but governments have tended to relegate the issue to social and educational departments rather than relating it to the labour market or the economy. This has led to a gap between the skills taught, and the skills needed. Greater collaboration with industry can help the public sector identify what opportunities exist in the market and better prepare students for meeting those needs. A haphazard, one-size-fits-all approach does not recognise the changing needs of the business community and the differing capabilities of individual young people.

Lack of skills is one hurdle, but there is also a deeper problem: many young people are simply unable, or unwilling, to work. Some may be prevented by health issues such as disabilities or pregnancy, others by family concerns or their inability to get to a job as they have no access to transport. There is also a worrying amount of young people actively turning their backs on employment as they are lured into crime or succumb to pressure from their peer group, believing themselves too alienated from the system to participate in the workforce.

Engagement and entrepreneurs

The transition from the classroom to the workplace is where a lot of young people drop out and disappear — into crime or poverty. There are a lot of ways governments and the private sector can make this leap less intimidating for young people just starting out on their career trajectory. And the work can begin in schools, targeting students in their final years with career counselling, vocational training and visits to institutes of higher education.

Partnerships with the private sector can generate opportunities for internships or apprenticeships. Industry leaders can get involved with mentoring programmes to show school leavers that they can follow in their footsteps. Exposure to entrepreneurs and access to training or other support systems gives kids the option of branching out and creating their own businesses.

Young people are natural entrepreneurs. Curious, engaged and forward-thinking, Caribbean youth have a lot to offer the region’s economy but are frequently thwarted by lack of access to finance, limited technical support and social pressures. Following your dreams can be rewarding and lucrative beyond the start-up stage, but getting there is difficult for even the most dedicated and motivated entrepreneur.

In March, the Caribbean Development Bank launched its ‘Strengthening the Entrepreneurial Spirit of Caribbean Youth’ project. The initiative will give at least 350 young people from five Caribbean countries, including Saint Lucia, training and mentoring and is being jointly financed by the CDB and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Introducing the programme, Director of Projects Daniel Best said: “Harnassing the entrepreneurial talents of the region’s young people and easing the constraints of the labour market are vital ingredients for creating inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Enhancing youth entrepreneurship development must be a regional priority as that will contribute to countering youth unemployment which, in turn, helps mitigate social degradation and builds economic resilience. With young people making up such a large proportion of our population, they are a group that is too big to fail.”

To qualify, entrants must be aged 18-35. The work will be done through face-to-face training at Youth Business Trusts and includes an e-learning platform and business after-care services for fledgling enterprises.

Action

The cost of high youth unemployment is staggering, and affects every member of society. Out-of-work young people are more likely to turn to crime, develop habits such as substance abuse and violence, have poor mental health and spiral into long-term unemployability. And it’s not just felt at the individual level — households are affected with diminished income, more incidences of abuse and stigmatisation of the entire family.

The typical unemployed young person will also place a heavy burden on the state, requiring social support programmes, health benefits, welfare and, in extreme cases, the cost of imprisonment and/or rehabilitation. The CDB estimates that the average cost to a country is 1.5 per cent of its GDP.

The Bank isn’t just focusing on encouraging entrepreneurs, it also wants to see a multi-faceted approach involving job creation, national youth policies at the country level, social protection and skills development. In terms of jobs, an emphasis on emerging fields is welcome. Innovative new niches such as ICT, green technologies and the creative and cultural industries, can be a means of harnassing the next generation’s interests and skills.

Practical support and help can come from many sources including development agencies, governments, trade unions, non-profit organisations and advocacy groups, but it’s important not to forget the power of positivity and the importance of role models. While the high youth unemployment rate can give rise to the image of young, disempowered and demotivated youngsters, there are plenty of go-getting innovators among the next generation, and these young professionals have a part to play in encouraging their peers.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is working to inspire and encourage young people across the Eastern Caribbean islands with its Youth Empowered Society (YES) programme. Last year, the OECS launched YES In Action, which showcases success stories from the region and encourages networking and information sharing between young up-and-comers. Young Saint Lucians highlighted by the OECS include musician Marvelon ‘Stixx’ Mitchell, businesswoman Heidi St Clair and agri-tech pioneer Johanan Dujon.

OECS Director General Dr Didacus Jules said: “We cannot underestimate the power of these positive narratives on the future aspirations of our young people. We are committed to doing everything in our power to inspire and support the region’s youth.”