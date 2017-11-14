Youth Teams Jostling For Qualifying Positions

The 2017 Castries Football Council Youth League resumed on Saturday and Sunday with matches in all age groups.

In the first Under 11 match VSADC Pinehill Sharks were in a goal scoring mood as they got past the Valley Soccer Club Stingers nine goals to nil. Armani Lesmond led the way with five goals, Jean Quan John scored a brace and there were goals from Evann John and Jabari Etienne.

In the other U 11 encounter, Valley Soccer Club Strikers won by default when the FC Pioneers U 11 failed to show up for their match.

In U 13 action Flow Lancers FC defeated FC Pioneers by 4 – 0. The goal scorers for Flow Lancers FC were Jaylan Desire, Marlon Narcisse and Aiden Desir (with a brace).

In another match VSADC Pine Hill U 13 got past Valley Soccer Club.

In the U 15 age group VSADC Pine Hill U 15 defeated Valley Soccer Club comfortably by 5 goals to nil. Goal keeper Iziah Modeste opened the scoring from the penalty spot, the prolific Keegan Caul scored a hat trick and Cagini Pilgrim also got on to the score sheet for VSADC Pine Hill.

The other U 15 game was another matchup between FC Pioneers and Flow Lancers FC. Once again Flow Lancers FC got the better of FC Pioneers in a close encounter. At the final whistle is was Flow Lancers FC 2 and FC Pioneers. Andres Daniel and Danny Mosley were the goal scorers for Flow Lancers FC.

In U 17 matches Flow Lancers FC made light work of an undermanned Sunrisers FC team. Lekwane Antoine recorded a well taken brace. He was ably supported by strikes from Daneo Caroo, Danille Amedee and Yensen Auguste.

In a high scoring U 17 affair FC Pioneers A defeated FC Pioneers B by 5 goals to 3, in an open game in which both teams paid little attention to defending. The goal scorers for FC Pioneers B were Yanic Noel, Kidanny Joseph and Issacher Phillip, while Shaquan Nelson with a brace, Mitchel Jean and Kenon St Omer found the back of the nets for FC Pioneers A.

In the most exciting U 17 game of the weekend, Valley Soccer Club got past VSADC Lucozade U 17 by 3 goals to 2, in a match which saw Valley Soccer Club come back twice from being down a goal.

Kirby Hippolyte opened scoring for VSADC Lucozade U17 but there was a swift reply from Valley Soccer Club, when Noah Joyeux took advantage of slack defending.

Simeon Francis gave VSADC Lucozade the lead, but this was again short lived when Joyeux once again leveled the score.

VSADC Lucozade were reduced to 10 men after Anthony Mondesir was sent off which resulted in an immediate shift in the momentum. In the dying moments of the match, O’Neal Hippolyte’s tame strike got past the VSADC goal keeper to give his team a come from behind victory.

VSADC and Valley Soccer Club were again matched up in the U 19 age group. The first half was scoreless, however, in the second half Valley Soccer Club were able to wear down VSADC Lucozade U 19 with constant pressure to secure a 4 -0 victory. The goal scorers included Dilan Lucien, Nyeme Joseph and Wilson Charlemagne (with a brace).

Matches in round five of the Castries Football Council Youth Football tournament take place this weekend, as the teams will be looking to secure places in the knock out